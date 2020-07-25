Coronavirus: Key updates





REPUBLICAN CONVENTION OFF

US President Donald Trump announces he is scrapping next month's Republican convention in Florida which was expected to nominate him as the party's candidate against Democrat Joe Biden for the November 3 election. "The timing for this event is not right," he says, as the number of coronavirus cases in the world's worst-hit country tops four million, with a surge, particularly in southern and western states, including Florida.

INDIA OVERTAKES FRANCE

India's death toll overtakes France with 30,601 fatalities to make it the sixth-biggest behind the US, Brazil, Britain, Mexico and Italy, according to an AFP tally. The world's second most populous nation has the third-highest caseload with almost 1.3 million infections.

WHO WORRIED ABOUT EUROPE

The World Health Organization expressed concern over a coronavirus resurgence in Europe as Britain and Austria tightened restrictions and China stepped up testing. Europe accounts for a fifth of the world's more than 15 million cases and remains the hardest hit in terms of deaths, with 207,118 out of 633,711 worldwide.

UK 'TO PAST C-19 BY MID-2021'

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday he thought the country would be through the coronavirus crisis by mid-2021 but feared there may be a second spike that could overwhelm the health service. "Whether it came from... a bat, a pangolin or however it emerged, it was a very, very nasty thing for the human race. -AFP















