Saturday, 25 July, 2020, 7:56 AM
US sets agenda for new Cold War with China

Trump talks with Putin as Russia will be key

Published : Saturday, 25 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM

BEIJING, July 24: The US administration's China policy spelt out by Mike Pompeo would play out would be hugely dependent on the outcome in Donald Trump's re-election bid this November.
Pompeo was goading the world to rise up against the tyranny of Chinese President Xi Jinping, Trump dialled his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to discuss the inclusion of Beijing in future talks on strategic arms control, oil security and Iran developments. This was President Trump's fifth call to President Putin in the past two months as Russian Federation is the key to holding a rampaging China accountable in the long term interests of global peace.
While the US President understands the importance of Russia in handling Beijing, he faces stiff resistance from the cold warriors and anti-Trump activists in Washington who still see Moscow, not China as the enemy number 1. President Trump's conversation on Iran was to dissuade President Putin from supporting Tehran who wants to join hands with China for a long term anti-US alliance.
Pompeo, on his part, virtually upended the 1970s Nixon-Kissinger doctrine of engaging China in the belief that Beijing rulers would assimilate in the global comity of nations. The Nixon-Kissinger engagement of China was at the cost of US relations with India as Washington held New Delhi responsible for the division of Pakistan in 1971 and moved the USS carrier Enterprise in opposition to the move.
By saying that his past army record during the Cold War taught him that Communists always lie, Secretary Pompeo made it clear that the new mantra with Beijing was "distrust and verify," refitting President Ronald Regan's 'trust but verify' slogan vis-a-vis Soviet Union through the 1980s to present day China.
General Secretary Xi Jinping is not destined to tyrannize inside and outside of China forever, unless we allow it….maybe it is time for a new grouping of like minded nations, a new alliance of democracies," Pompeo said.
The Chinese foreign ministry said on Friday a speech by U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on China disregarded reality and was filled with ideological bias.  Wang Wenbin, a spokesman for the foreign ministry, told a daily news conference in Beijing that China urged the United States to discard the "cold war mentality".
While it is early days for Pompeo's statement to be translated on ground, it is quite evident that China will do everything to ensure that President Trump does not return to power in November. His Secretary of State did sound like US diplomat George F Kennan, who sent an 8,000-word telegram to the US State Department in February 1946 - the now-famous 'long telegram' - where he articulated the US philosophy of "containment" to deal with the Soviet Union.    -REUTERS


