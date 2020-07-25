Premier League pulls off 'Project Restart' without a hitch





In the 100 days without play between March 9 and June 17 there were huge doubts the season could be restarted in the country with the highest death toll from COVID-19 in Europe.

The return of the world's richest league has not been flawless. Empty stands have seen matches played out to the echoes of players' cries to each other rather than the atmosphere generated by full houses.

Water breaks in each half, even in matches played in rainy English conditions, and the chance for each side to make five substitutes have further disrupted the flow of a league that often sells itself on a fast-paced product.

But amid the backdrop of financial ruin that cancelling the season would have caused, those imperfections and a few drab matches were worth living with for most.

By returning even behind closed doors, the financial implications for the Premier League of a potential £1 billion ($1.3 billion) loss have been mitigated but not completely eradicated.

English top-flight clubs are reportedly facing a rebate bill of around £330 million to broadcasters as matches could not be completed on schedule. -AFP

















