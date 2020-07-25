Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 25 July, 2020, 7:55 AM
latest
Home Sports

Premier League pulls off 'Project Restart' without a hitch

Published : Saturday, 25 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52

LONDON, JULY 24: The longest Premier League season on record will finally come to a close on Sunday just two weeks short of a calendar year since it began, but the fact it will finish on the pitch at all is cause for celebration after months of uncertainty caused by coronavirus.
In the 100 days without play between March 9 and June 17 there were huge doubts the season could be restarted in the country with the highest death toll from COVID-19 in Europe.
The return of the world's richest league has not been flawless. Empty stands have seen matches played out to the echoes of players' cries to each other rather than the atmosphere generated by full houses.
Water breaks in each half, even in matches played in rainy English conditions, and the chance for each side to make five substitutes have further disrupted the flow of a league that often sells itself on a fast-paced product.
But amid the backdrop of financial ruin that cancelling the season would have caused, those imperfections and a few drab matches were worth living with for most.
By returning even behind closed doors, the financial implications for the Premier League of a potential £1 billion ($1.3 billion) loss have been mitigated but not completely eradicated.
English top-flight clubs are reportedly facing a rebate bill of around £330 million to broadcasters as matches could not be completed on schedule.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
PSG embark on trophy blitz as French football resumes
Premier League pulls off 'Project Restart' without a hitch
Henderson crowned football writers' player of the year
SKorea to allow fans at baseball, football stadiums
Juve miss chance to seal title after Udinese defeat
WTA, ATP cancel all tourneys in China over coronavirus
England hero Willis would have been 'stunned' by trophy says widow
West Indies and England to play for Richards-Botham trophy


Latest News
Bangladesh could be plunged into humanitarian crisis for floods: Guardian
Garments to get another Tk 3,000cr loan to pay workers salaries for July
Malaysia arrests Rayhan who spoke of migrant workers' mistreatment
US may deport Bangabandhu's killer Rashed Chowdhury
Fire doused at multi-storeyed building in Uttara
Depp was on cocaine and whiskey 'bender', says Heard
Transportation of dead bodies: 7 injured in clash at DMCH, 5 held
India: Three-year-old raped, killed in Madhya Pradesh
India administers first dose of COVID-19 vaccine
Three die with coronavirus infection in Jhenidah
Most Read News
Why always a woman?
UP chairman among 4 killed in Diabari, Teknaf 'gunfights'
US may deport Bangabandhu's killer Rashed Chowdhury
Malaysia arrests Rayhan who spoke of migrant workers' mistreatment
Freedom of speech in time of corona
COVID-19: 2,548 cases, 35 deaths in 24 hrs
Hagia Sophia to welcome Muslims for Friday prayers after 86 yrs
Bangladesh could be plunged into humanitarian crisis for floods: Guardian
Garments to get another Tk 3,000cr loan to pay workers salaries for July
Is Britain dancing to USA’s tunes?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft