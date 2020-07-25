

West Indies and England to play for Richards-Botham trophy

"The Wisden Trophy was introduced nearly 60 years (57 years to be precise) ago to mark the 100th edition of the Almanack, and we've been extremely proud to contest it since then", Grave said.

"Both Cricket West Indies and the ECB felt that the time was right to honour two of our greatest modern players. Sir Vivian (Richards) and Sir Ian (Botham) were fierce competitors on the pitch but great friends off it, exemplifying the spirit of the contests between our two cricketing nations and providing perfect inspiration for those who compete for the Richards-Botham Trophy in years to come."

Richards and Botham are considered to be all time good friends. The next series between the two countries will be England's tour of the Caribbean for a two-Test encounter in February and March 2022.

New design for the Trophy and its replica will be made before that. The present Wisden Trophy was minted in England to commemorate the Wisden Almanack's 100th edition.

Wisden is considered to be the Bible of cricket.















