Saturday, 25 July, 2020, 7:54 AM
Domestic football leagues need continue: Nasir

Published : Saturday, 25 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM

National football team defender Nasir Uddin Chowdhury said the domestic leagues of the country's football should continue for the betterment of footballers because if the league continues, the national team and other age-level teams will not face a football crisis.
"We almost seven to eight players from Chattogram are playing in the national football team at this time… The number is even higher in the different age-level teams- U-23, U-19 and U-15 team. These players are getting chances to emerge as our different domestic leagues including Bangladesh Premier League, Bangladesh Championship League, First Division and Second Division League are going on now. I hope domestic leagues will keep going. These leagues need to keep continuing so that our national team and other age-level teams will not face a football crisis," said Nasir through a video message today.
He said many footballers from Chattogram are getting chances to come up as the Chattogram DFA has kept running in first division, second division and pioneer leagues football.
"These players are playing at the different age-level teams. I hope the country's other sixty three districts or DFAs will take the same initiatives. If they start first division, second division and pioneer leagues in their respective districts, I think we'll get more players. More players' means more competition and these competitions will give us more good players," Nasir continued.
"At the end of the day, our country and national teams will be benefited. Footballers will also be benefited, they will get chances to play in BPL and BCL. Many good teams, clubs are getting involved in BPL, players are getting the handsome amount of money in BPL. These are inspiring our young




players. They want to come up, want to play good football. Our players have full good intentions, now it is DFAs. If they come forward and keep continuing initiatives, I think something good will happen in our country's football and the national team," Nasir concluded.     -BSS
