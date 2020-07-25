Dredging of Karnaphuli River in progress





The fresh dredging resumed in December last year after remaining suspended for a long time. The contractor appointed for the project has already dredged nearly one kilometre from Sadarghat to Feringhee Bazar during the last seven months. More than 12 lakh cubic metres of mud has been dredged from the river during the period.

Talking to the Daily Observer, Commander Arifur Rahman, Project Director and the Chief Hydrographer of Chattogram Port Authority (CPA), said the rest 28 lakh cubic metres of mud will be removed in the next one year.

In this connection, Arifur Rahman said, "We are now procuring 20 more grab dredgers for the project to complete it in one year."

Presently, 8 grab dredgers have been working relentlessly to dredge the river Karnaphuli, he said.

A company named 'E-Engineering Limited' has been appointed for the project under the supervision of Bangladesh Navy at a cost of Tk 242 crore in May 2018. Funded by the Chattogram Port Authority (CPA), the company was supposed to dredge 40 lakh cubic metres mud with a view to removing siltation and keeping navigational operation smooth in the river.

But during the dredging, the contractor failed to continue the work, because, 31 inch diameter Suction Hopper Dredger could not carry out the dredging work.

The contractor and the experts said the riverbed of the Karnaphuli has been filled up with polythene, net, tyre and tubes, animal skin, leather and other waste. The river bed has been filled up more than two metres with such garbage and waste of the port city that have been flowed down through 50 canals of the city including Chaktai Khal.









So, the 3-inch diameter suction hopper dredger had failed to continue the dredging of the river. The experts said they need a grab hopper dredger for such a critical work.

Arifur Rahman said, failing to dredge by the suction hopper dredger, the contractor introduced grab hopper dredgers to carry out the work. In December last year, the appointed contractor resumed dredging with the grab hopper dredger.

Arif said, "We have already completed the dredging of 400- metre-long Sadarghat lighterage jetty." The Shippng Minister is likely to inaugurate it any time, he said.

