Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 25 July, 2020, 7:54 AM
latest
Home Back Page

Launch Capsize

Assistant master of Moyur-2 remanded

Published : Saturday, 25 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48
Court Correspondent

A Dhaka court on Friday placed Jakir Hossain, assistant master of Moyur-2 launch, on a three-day remand in a case filed over hitting another launch --Morning Bird -- and killing at least 34 people on the Buriganga River on June 29.
Senior Judicial Magistrate Mishkat Shukrana passed the order after Md Shahidul Alam, a sub-inspector of River Police and also the investigation officer of the case, produced him before her court with a seven-day remand prayer.
In the remand prayer, the IO said the accused was directly involved in the accident and needs to be remanded to unearth vital clues about it.
After hearing both sides, the magistrate turned down his bail prayer and issued the remand order.
Earlier, two accused--Abul Bashar Mollah, master of the launch, and Nasiruddin Mridha, launch employee -- gave confessional statements to magistrates on different dates.
On June 30, Shamsul Alam, a sub-inspector of Sadarghat River Police Station, filed the case in this connection with Keraniganj South Police Station against seven people, including the owner of Moyur-2.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Dredging of Karnaphuli River in progress
China orders US to shut Chengdu consulate, retaliating for Houston
Assistant master of Moyur-2 remanded
Covid-19 forces govt to alter its approach
EU eyes C-19 vaccines at less than $40, shuns WHO-led alliance: Sources
Four ‘drug traders’ killed in Dhaka, C’Bazar ‘gunfights’
Bangladesh calls for equitable, affordable access to Covid-19 vaccines
Ex-DG of health Abul Kalam should be put on trial: BNP


Latest News
Bangladesh could be plunged into humanitarian crisis for floods: Guardian
Garments to get another Tk 3,000cr loan to pay workers salaries for July
Malaysia arrests Rayhan who spoke of migrant workers' mistreatment
US may deport Bangabandhu's killer Rashed Chowdhury
Fire doused at multi-storeyed building in Uttara
Depp was on cocaine and whiskey 'bender', says Heard
Transportation of dead bodies: 7 injured in clash at DMCH, 5 held
India: Three-year-old raped, killed in Madhya Pradesh
India administers first dose of COVID-19 vaccine
Three die with coronavirus infection in Jhenidah
Most Read News
Why always a woman?
UP chairman among 4 killed in Diabari, Teknaf 'gunfights'
US may deport Bangabandhu's killer Rashed Chowdhury
Malaysia arrests Rayhan who spoke of migrant workers' mistreatment
Freedom of speech in time of corona
COVID-19: 2,548 cases, 35 deaths in 24 hrs
Hagia Sophia to welcome Muslims for Friday prayers after 86 yrs
Bangladesh could be plunged into humanitarian crisis for floods: Guardian
Garments to get another Tk 3,000cr loan to pay workers salaries for July
Is Britain dancing to USA’s tunes?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft