Assistant master of Moyur-2 remanded





Senior Judicial Magistrate Mishkat Shukrana passed the order after Md Shahidul Alam, a sub-inspector of River Police and also the investigation officer of the case, produced him before her court with a seven-day remand prayer.

In the remand prayer, the IO said the accused was directly involved in the accident and needs to be remanded to unearth vital clues about it.

After hearing both sides, the magistrate turned down his bail prayer and issued the remand order.

Earlier, two accused--Abul Bashar Mollah, master of the launch, and Nasiruddin Mridha, launch employee -- gave confessional statements to magistrates on different dates.

On June 30, Shamsul Alam, a sub-inspector of Sadarghat River Police Station, filed the case in this connection with Keraniganj South Police Station against seven people, including the owner of Moyur-2.















