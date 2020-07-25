Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 25 July, 2020, 7:54 AM
latest
Home Back Page

EU eyes C-19 vaccines at less than $40, shuns WHO-led alliance: Sources

Published : Saturday, 25 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62

The European Union is not interested in buying potential Covid-19 vaccines through an initiative co-led by the World Health Organisation as it deems it slow and high-cost, two EU sources told Reuters, noting the bloc was in talks with drugmakers for shots cheaper than $40.
The position shows the EU has only partly embraced a global approach in the race for Covid-19 vaccines as, while it is a top supporter of initiatives for worldwide equitable access, it prefers prioritising supplies for the EU population.
It could also deal a blow to the WHO-led COVAX initiative to secure vaccines for all.
"Using COVAX would lead to higher prices and later supplies," one of the two officials said.
The WHO and GAVI, a public-private partnership that co-leads the COVAX initiative, had no immediate comment.
A COVAX mechanism meant to buy vaccines in advance is targeting a $40 price for shots in wealthy countries, the official said, adding the EU could buy at cheaper prices with its own scheme for upfront purchases.
The bloc is currently in talks with several drugmakers to secure in advance their potential vaccines against the coronavirus, officials told Reuters last week.
These possible deals would be financed with about 2 billion euros ($2.3 billion) from an EU rainy-day fund known as Emergency Support Instrument (ESI), officials said.
The EU also wants to secure vaccines by the end of the year, should they be available. This timetable "is not feasible" for COVAX, one official said.
The European Commission, which is the bloc's executive arm and which leads EU talks with drugmakers, has advised EU states to join COVAX if they wish, but not for buying vaccines, the official said. A Commission spokesman declined to comment.    -Reuters  


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Dredging of Karnaphuli River in progress
China orders US to shut Chengdu consulate, retaliating for Houston
Assistant master of Moyur-2 remanded
Covid-19 forces govt to alter its approach
EU eyes C-19 vaccines at less than $40, shuns WHO-led alliance: Sources
Four ‘drug traders’ killed in Dhaka, C’Bazar ‘gunfights’
Bangladesh calls for equitable, affordable access to Covid-19 vaccines
Ex-DG of health Abul Kalam should be put on trial: BNP


Latest News
Bangladesh could be plunged into humanitarian crisis for floods: Guardian
Garments to get another Tk 3,000cr loan to pay workers salaries for July
Malaysia arrests Rayhan who spoke of migrant workers' mistreatment
US may deport Bangabandhu's killer Rashed Chowdhury
Fire doused at multi-storeyed building in Uttara
Depp was on cocaine and whiskey 'bender', says Heard
Transportation of dead bodies: 7 injured in clash at DMCH, 5 held
India: Three-year-old raped, killed in Madhya Pradesh
India administers first dose of COVID-19 vaccine
Three die with coronavirus infection in Jhenidah
Most Read News
Why always a woman?
UP chairman among 4 killed in Diabari, Teknaf 'gunfights'
US may deport Bangabandhu's killer Rashed Chowdhury
Malaysia arrests Rayhan who spoke of migrant workers' mistreatment
Freedom of speech in time of corona
COVID-19: 2,548 cases, 35 deaths in 24 hrs
Hagia Sophia to welcome Muslims for Friday prayers after 86 yrs
Bangladesh could be plunged into humanitarian crisis for floods: Guardian
Garments to get another Tk 3,000cr loan to pay workers salaries for July
Is Britain dancing to USA’s tunes?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft