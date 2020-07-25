Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 25 July, 2020, 7:54 AM
latest
Home Back Page

Four ‘drug traders’ killed in Dhaka, C’Bazar ‘gunfights’

Published : Saturday, 25 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Staff Correspondent 

Four suspected drug traders, including a union parishad (UP) member, were killed in 'gunfights' with law enforcers in Teknaf upazila of Cox's Bazar and at Diabari in the capital early Friday.
Our Cox's Bazar correspondent reported that two suspected drug traders, including a union parishad member, were killed in a reported gunfight with police at Hinla in Teknaf upazila.
The deceased were identified as Moulvi Bakhtier alias Bakhtier Uddin, 55, a member of Rajapalong Union and son of Kala Mia, and Mohammad Taher, 27, son of Yusuf Ali of Kutupalong Rohingya camp.
Police said they were wanted in several cases. Pradeep Kumar Das, officer-in-charge of Teknaf Model Police Station, said they arrested one Yunus with 20,000 Yaba pills from Hinla on Thursday night.
According to information given by Yunus, police arrested Taher. On the basis of his statement, police raided the house of UP member Bakhtier and seized 20,000 Yaba pills and Tk 10 lakh in cash from there.
Police conducted a drive in Hinla with Bakhtier and Taher to recover firearms and Yaba at around 2:00. Sensing the presence of police, the accomplices of the arrestees opened fire, prompting the law enforcers to retaliate.
Bakhtier and Taher sustained bullet wounds during the gunfight while others managed to flee. Police took them to Teknaf Upazila Health Complex where the doctors declared them dead.
Four policemen, including ASI Mazharul Islam, were injured during the gunfight. Five LG gun, Tk 10 lakh in cash, 17 bullets and 40 Yaba pills were recovered from the spot.
In Diabari, two alleged drug traders were killed in a 'gunfight' with the members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) early Friday.
The dead are Ibrahim Khalil, 48, of Raipura in Narsingdi, and Omar Farooque, 35, of Charfasson in Bhola. They lived in Duttapara of Tongi.
Senior Assistant Police Superintendent Qamruzzaman of RAB-1 said the two on a motorcycle was crossing a check post around 2:30am ignoring the elite force's signal.
They also fired on the RAB members, prompting them to retaliate. Khalil and Farooque sustained bullet wounds during the gunfight. They were declared dead on arrival at Shaheed Suhrawardy Hospital. Police  said the duo were wanted in a number of cases.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Dredging of Karnaphuli River in progress
China orders US to shut Chengdu consulate, retaliating for Houston
Assistant master of Moyur-2 remanded
Covid-19 forces govt to alter its approach
EU eyes C-19 vaccines at less than $40, shuns WHO-led alliance: Sources
Four ‘drug traders’ killed in Dhaka, C’Bazar ‘gunfights’
Bangladesh calls for equitable, affordable access to Covid-19 vaccines
Ex-DG of health Abul Kalam should be put on trial: BNP


Latest News
Bangladesh could be plunged into humanitarian crisis for floods: Guardian
Garments to get another Tk 3,000cr loan to pay workers salaries for July
Malaysia arrests Rayhan who spoke of migrant workers' mistreatment
US may deport Bangabandhu's killer Rashed Chowdhury
Fire doused at multi-storeyed building in Uttara
Depp was on cocaine and whiskey 'bender', says Heard
Transportation of dead bodies: 7 injured in clash at DMCH, 5 held
India: Three-year-old raped, killed in Madhya Pradesh
India administers first dose of COVID-19 vaccine
Three die with coronavirus infection in Jhenidah
Most Read News
Why always a woman?
UP chairman among 4 killed in Diabari, Teknaf 'gunfights'
US may deport Bangabandhu's killer Rashed Chowdhury
Malaysia arrests Rayhan who spoke of migrant workers' mistreatment
Freedom of speech in time of corona
COVID-19: 2,548 cases, 35 deaths in 24 hrs
Hagia Sophia to welcome Muslims for Friday prayers after 86 yrs
Bangladesh could be plunged into humanitarian crisis for floods: Guardian
Garments to get another Tk 3,000cr loan to pay workers salaries for July
Is Britain dancing to USA’s tunes?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft