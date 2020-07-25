Four ‘drug traders’ killed in Dhaka, C’Bazar ‘gunfights’





Our Cox's Bazar correspondent reported that two suspected drug traders, including a union parishad member, were killed in a reported gunfight with police at Hinla in Teknaf upazila.

The deceased were identified as Moulvi Bakhtier alias Bakhtier Uddin, 55, a member of Rajapalong Union and son of Kala Mia, and Mohammad Taher, 27, son of Yusuf Ali of Kutupalong Rohingya camp.

Police said they were wanted in several cases. Pradeep Kumar Das, officer-in-charge of Teknaf Model Police Station, said they arrested one Yunus with 20,000 Yaba pills from Hinla on Thursday night.

According to information given by Yunus, police arrested Taher. On the basis of his statement, police raided the house of UP member Bakhtier and seized 20,000 Yaba pills and Tk 10 lakh in cash from there.

Police conducted a drive in Hinla with Bakhtier and Taher to recover firearms and Yaba at around 2:00. Sensing the presence of police, the accomplices of the arrestees opened fire, prompting the law enforcers to retaliate.

Bakhtier and Taher sustained bullet wounds during the gunfight while others managed to flee. Police took them to Teknaf Upazila Health Complex where the doctors declared them dead.

Four policemen, including ASI Mazharul Islam, were injured during the gunfight. Five LG gun, Tk 10 lakh in cash, 17 bullets and 40 Yaba pills were recovered from the spot.

In Diabari, two alleged drug traders were killed in a 'gunfight' with the members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) early Friday.

The dead are Ibrahim Khalil, 48, of Raipura in Narsingdi, and Omar Farooque, 35, of Charfasson in Bhola. They lived in Duttapara of Tongi.

Senior Assistant Police Superintendent Qamruzzaman of RAB-1 said the two on a motorcycle was crossing a check post around 2:30am ignoring the elite force's signal.

They also fired on the RAB members, prompting them to retaliate. Khalil and Farooque sustained bullet wounds during the gunfight. They were declared dead on arrival at Shaheed Suhrawardy Hospital. Police said the duo were wanted in a number of cases.















