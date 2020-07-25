Video
Saturday, 25 July, 2020, 7:53 AM
Eid Special Recipe

Published : Saturday, 25 July, 2020

Alvi Rahman Shovon

Alvi Rahman Shovon

Alvi Rahman Shovon, founder of FoodTribe by Alvi is a prominent culinary artist of Bangladesh. He is the ambassador of World Gourmet Society and representing Bengali food worldwide as well as he achieved Black Belt for Casual Dining & Armer Belt for Fine Dining from there. He also achieved the Gold Plate from Italian Dining Summit.













Beef Tapa (Philippines)

Eid Special Recipe

Eid Special Recipe

Ingredients:
*    Boneless beef 500 gm
*    Vinegar 3 tbsp
*    Soy sauce  3 tbsp
*    Chopped garlic 2 tbsp
*    Pepper 1 tsp
*    Pink salt to 1/2 tsp
*    Oil 1/4 cup

Method:
Mix all the ingredients together except oil and keep it in the refrigerator for at least 2 hours. Heat the pan with oil. Add the marinated beef in the oil. Stir properly. Cook until the beef get tender.




Beef Bulgogi (Korea)


Eid Special Recipe

Eid Special Recipe

Ingredients:
* Boneless beef 500 gm
* Chopped onion 2 tbsp
* Chopped garlic 1 tbsp
* Cubed pear 1/4 cup
* Spring onion 2 tbsp
* Brown Sugar 1 tsp
* Pepper powder 1 tsp
* Soy Sauce 2 tbsp
* Sesame oil 1 tbsp
* Cooking oil 2 tbsp





Method:
Blend all the ingredients together except beef & cooking oil. Add the blended mixture in the beef. Marinate it for 2 hours. Heat the pan with oil. Add the marinated beef. Stir properly. Cook until the beef get tender & turns dark brown in color.  



