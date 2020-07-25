

Alvi Rahman Shovon



























Beef Tapa (Philippines)



Eid Special Recipe

* Boneless beef 500 gm

* Vinegar 3 tbsp

* Soy sauce 3 tbsp

* Chopped garlic 2 tbsp

* Pepper 1 tsp

* Pink salt to 1/2 tsp

* Oil 1/4 cup



Method:

Mix all the ingredients together except oil and keep it in the refrigerator for at least 2 hours. Heat the pan with oil. Add the marinated beef in the oil. Stir properly. Cook until the beef get tender.









Beef Bulgogi (Korea)





Eid Special Recipe

* Boneless beef 500 gm

* Chopped onion 2 tbsp

* Chopped garlic 1 tbsp

* Cubed pear 1/4 cup

* Spring onion 2 tbsp

* Brown Sugar 1 tsp

* Pepper powder 1 tsp

* Soy Sauce 2 tbsp

* Sesame oil 1 tbsp

* Cooking oil 2 tbsp











Method:

Blend all the ingredients together except beef & cooking oil. Add the blended mixture in the beef. Marinate it for 2 hours. Heat the pan with oil. Add the marinated beef. Stir properly. Cook until the beef get tender & turns dark brown in color.

Alvi Rahman Shovon, founder of FoodTribe by Alvi is a prominent culinary artist of Bangladesh. He is the ambassador of World Gourmet Society and representing Bengali food worldwide as well as he achieved Black Belt for Casual Dining & Armer Belt for Fine Dining from there. He also achieved the Gold Plate from Italian Dining Summit.