Saturday, 25 July, 2020, 7:53 AM
Life & Style

A talk with prominent singer, composer & music director Tamim Islam

Published : Saturday, 25 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
Life & Style Report

Tamim Islam is a prominent Bangladeshi artist, composer and music director. He has already been verified as the official artist from the international music platforms YouTube and Spotify. He received the official artist channel Verify on YouTube in July 2020 and recently he also received the Artist Verify badge from Spotify.His Official FB Fan page named "Tamim Islam" has also verified in May 2020.
"I've worked with a lot of production companies but now it's time to work on my own YouTube channel," he said of the work ahead. YouTube has given me official artist verification; how many do I get? From now on, I will publish all my songs from my own verified YouTube channel "Tamim Islam" and also put my songs on all other international platforms including Spotify, iTunes, Amazon, Tidal, Deezer and also in the national platform streaming apps Gp music, Vibe, Splash & Shadin. And in the future, I think everyone will publish their songs in this way, I started from now on. And now the country's epidemic "Corona" has become a permanent problem, in which it is not possible to work outside the home. If you want to work in a production company, you have to go there. So I think at this time YouTube, Spotify and iTunes and all the streaming apps are the best medium to publish songs at home.
Lastly, many thanks to Facebook, YouTube and Spotify for verifying me as a verified artist to take my music life one step further. Everyone will pray for me so that I can stay healthy and give you more good songs. There was a lot of love and blessing.


