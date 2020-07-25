Video
Radisson Blu Dhaka receives SGS validation for cleanliness

Published : Saturday, 25 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Life & Style Desk

Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden has recently received the prestigious SGS Validation for implementing a series of cleanliness and hygiene procedures to provide guests and employees with a safe environment and ensure their protection from Covid-19.
In response to the pandemic, the Radisson Hotel Group and a team of experts from SGS have reviewed the existing health and safety processes and developed a new safety protocol. This in-depth cleanliness and disinfection protocol was created in partnership with SGS and is designed to ensure the safety of guests and peace of mind from check-in to check-out. As a result, Radisson Blu Dhaka has also pledged with SGS to amplify its already pre-existing safety protocols and adjust with the new ones.


