Saturday, 25 July, 2020, 7:53 AM
Anjan’s Eid-ul-Azha collections

Published : Saturday, 25 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Life & Style Desk

Like every year, Anjan's comes with special arrangement for the Eid-ul-Azha, which will be celebrated amid the Covid-19, a deadly virus that created mayhem around the world. The Eid is also will celebrated at a month when it is rainy season in the country but at the same time, still there is scorching heat. So Anjan's has looked into these matters prioritized white, off white, blue, ash, light cotton, voile, linen cotton. Blockprint, screenprint, embroidery is used in most of the design in this arrangement.
They have saree, salwar kameez, fatua for ladies and half shirt, panjabi, pajama, fatua for gents. They also have the collections for kids. Apart from cloths, Anjan's bring up jewelry, gift items. Those collections are available in all outlets of Anjan's in Bangladesh. Meanwhile, one can buy their products from online, for which the need to visit www.anjans.com.















