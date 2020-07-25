

Joyful Eid festival for children

Fashion and markets are open to a limited range even when your family or baby is in need. Again, there are online shops for those who do not want to go out. In addition, several fashion houses have come up with their own online shops. But you should be careful in choosing your children's dress.

How the outfits will be Girl children like to wear shoes, sandals and even hair clips in combination with clothing. In this case it is better to wear cotton or linen cloth. This will make them feel comfortable. The dress will also be comfortable. And a fatwa, shirt or T-shirt would be good for a boy. Use cotton cloth as much as possible. There are also shoes and sandals.

Take care of the dress as well as the outfit. Because, they do not understand cosmetics or comfort. For those whose hair is short, tie the hair with a child's comb or clip. If you are not suitable for tying hair, there are various types of bands available in the market. Wear it with matching clothes. If you hold it in front of the mirror of the house, you will see that you are very happy. You will feel very successful. Many people like nail polish when it comes to makeup. But keep in mind that it should not be the color. It is better to avoid wear Kajal or eye shadow in the eyes of children like adults. Because, it does not show their childish beauty. If you hold too much, apply a light color shadow. They don't need as much decoration as adults. There are many children who like the tip very much. Put a tip on them without any other decoration. It will be good to see, the child will be happy too. Almost all babies have the premise of giving lipstick. Try not to use lipstick. Because, their lips are already sensitive. Therefore, children should not be allowed to use any kind of lipstick, be it domestic or foreign. It is better not to wear necklaces or earrings. Many also send children around with heavy stone necklaces or earrings with a heavy necklace around their necks. The children were temporarily happy, but after a while their discomfort began.

Updated baby clothes

Indigenous fashion houses are now making all the stylish clothes for children. Colorful designs for children between the ages of two and 12 have come to the Eid market. Almost all the houses have separate corners for children. There are salwar-kameez, frocks, tops, skirts, kurtas and pants for girls. Punjabi, fatwa shirts, t-shirts and pants for boys. Salwar-kameez and frocks have been given priority to the Eid clothes of girls thinking about the heat. These garments have gained importance in comfortable fabrics and designs. Handicrafts including embroidery are predominant in the design. And for children, you can always choose bright colors. Andy, silk, muslin and khadi have been used as clothes for boys and girls in Punjabi in this year's Eid fashion.

Where to match the clothes

Clothing can be found in any boutique including Aarong, Kay Kraft, Le Reve, Bishwo Rang, Banglar Mela, Diesel, Nipun, Megh, Anjan's, Deshi Dosh, Swadeshi. You can go to New Market, Gauchia, Mouchak Market, Fulbaria, Banglabazar or Mirpur Stadium Market to buy children's clothes at comparatively low prices from the showrooms of the brand.

The Le Reve Kids Collection is a combination of color, print and the most comfortable fabric of the season. Arranged in brown, yellow, green, blue, pink and pastel shades, the collection features fun prints and handmade frocks, slit style tunics, skirts, bodices, tops, t-shirts, shirts, woven and salwar kameez set's for little girls. The styles have been designed with all the sleek sleeves like puff, pompom, tie-up, butterfly, frill, tulip and cold shoulder. Tudor Times' frills and raffles, tassels, volume skirts, pleats, layers, drawstring and lacework have been demonstrated beautifully. Dazzling party frocks made of organza, muslin, and silk are a special addition to this latest collection.

For boys, there are plenty of fun prints like typography, palm printing, cartoons and Disney Family, contrast geometry and ornate lettering and designed in casual, t and polo shirts. Special emphasis has also been laid on the cotton Punjabi collection for boys. There is a matching bottoms collection for both boys and girls. A festive Duet-Capsule named Mini-Me has been offered this season for mother-daughter and father-son combo dress up. Last but not the least, there is a special arrangement for newborn babies too.































