

Virtual Wander Ventures 2020 one click away

Wander Woman arranged its first ever online entrepreneurial event -- Virtual Wander Ventures 2020 -- a fair that showcased a plethora of goods and services on various social media platforms offered by talented business owners who are also Wander Woman community members. The event consisted of 22 entrepreneurs who took part in this virtual platform to promote their brands. The event was a challenge for Wander Woman as they hosted a virtual fair during this pandemic while operating and coordinating solely online.

All the brands were offering items that varied from food, fashion, handicrafts, artwork and photography services, jewelry and accessories, where the event lasted from 17th July to 19th July. The response was surprisingly great despite the pandemic and all the entrepreneurs and customers,who connected via the internet, thoroughly enjoyed the event. The online promotions, offers and visibility through posts and live sessions on various social media platforms turned out to be fruitful for everyone.

There was a mix of experienced and budding entrepreneurs who were given the opportunity to promote their business through Virtual Wander Ventures 2020. The participants at Virtual Wander Ventures consisted of young girls and women from all walks of life, and some even participated in live interviews from other countries such as India and the USA.

The event was sponsored by a phenomenal woman - Meherun Nesa Tania , Owner of Versatile Event Makers, who shared her inspiring entrepreneurial journey for 15 years in the event management industry. Ms Tania offered a lifelong discount for Wander Woman and lucrative packages for programs arranged during pandemic.

Tazrian Zaman Nity (Pinky Promise) and Rafia Lora (Sundori Komola) started their business venture to fight their postpartum blues and soon became successful mompreneurs. Farzana Rehman from Rehman's in Trubeauty shares, "I was only a teenager when I started my business for organic herbal products and it was difficult for people to take me seriously because I was young. It was hard for me to carry on dealing with my brand, I even went through some personal problems but I was dedicated and with god's grace it has been three successful years of my venture. Virtual Wander Venture gave me a lot of support and I feel more enthusiastic after connecting with so many other hard working and inspiring entrepreneurs." Maisha Samiha, the owner of Studio Picturefic, does product, maternal, family and baby photoshoots. "Baby photoshoots are becoming increasingly popular. Families want to cherish their most memorable moments and I help them preserve it!" All the brands have something special to offer that one cant help but admire. Protibha sells handcrafted rickshaw art homeware and they also take custom handpaint orders. They want to give people a reason to shop for a good cause - which is preserving the heritage of Bangladeshi rickshaw artists. Beni Boonon started their initiative to revive the eco-friendly usage of jute and their artisans do an impeccable job of designing rugs, mats and tableware. Look Book, Mehr-e-Habib and ShutaKhela provide affordable and comfortable day to day wear for casual and semi-formal outfits that are limited in quantity to maintain its unique design. To accessorize the outfits, Glam Closet and Sundori Komola were at rescue with their diverse collection and for locally made fine makeup brushes, Demure stepped up their game from their usual innerwear to high-quality brush sets. Eyelashes from This Is She, skincare products from Shavaya and funky t-shirts from Whatever Clothing caught everyone's eyes as well. From healthy bundles by Fiteat to indulging delicacies from Tuktuk Tehari and The Infamous Cook - there were mouthwatering dishes on everyone's newsfeed. Artistic work from Painted Thoughts, Fables Of Artisan and Illustrio was an answer to everyone's aesthetic needs. Adorn & Co. formed by four best friends had gorgeous jewellery handcrafted with precious stones and rocks hauled from all over the world. Blush Me was a saviour for modest fashion lovers. All in all, the three days were spent exchanging ideas, information and an immense amount of support.



The entrepreneurs were interviewed live individually on Instagram and Facebook to talk about their humble beginning, source of inspiration and challenges. It could be deduced that most of the girls and women started their venture to fill the gap in the market and provide a solution to their own needs. The participating brands were Protibha, Pinky Promise, Glam Closet, Demure, Look Book, Sundori Komola, Painted Thoughts, Fables Of Artisan, Studio Picturerific, Shavaya, Adorn & Co., Blush Me, ShutaKhela, Rehmans In Trubeauty, Beni Boonon, The Infamous Cook, This is she, Whatever Clothing, Tuktuk Tehari, Mehr-e-Habib, Fiteat and Illustratio. Virtual Wander Ventures 2020 was supported by Versatile Event Maker. Wander Woman community members will receive special preference from all the aforementioned brands.











Follow Wander Woman on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/wanderwomanbd/ and on Instagram at: wanderwomanbd



