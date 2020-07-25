Video
Mantasha elected as president of WICCI

Published : Saturday, 25 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Women\'s Own Report

Mantasha Ahmed, President Association of FASHION designers of Bangladesh has been elected as the president of Bangladesh- India business council of Women's Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industries (WICCI).
WICCI is a very prestigious platform that has a strong network of women entrepreneurs all over the world. The esteemed position has been awarded to Ahmed for her contribution to the SME sector, women empowerment and her knowledge of international trade.
Mantasha Ahmed believes that this trade body can actively promote bilateral trade between the two countries with special focus on women empowerment.
The new council is in the process of being formed with 20 distinguished members of the society who have significant contribution in each of their sectors; such as business, banking, healthcare,
finance etc.
She said the new council will have the various objectives-the key of which is to develop strategies for women entrepreneurs to recover from the effects of Covid-19, to foster trade relations with the Seven Sisters.
Apart from that the policy advocacy with government and other organisations for enabling policies and structural changes in favour of SMEs is another objective.
Mantasha, said, "They want to ensure the economic and physical wellbeing of women and liaise with public platforms and industry forums to promote trade, commerce and investment opportunities for women entrepreneurs."
She added they want to promote IT based business and train women in this area and above all to build a strong network of women entrepreneurs that will encourage the participation of other women in business.


