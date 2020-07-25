

Mobile hospital for underprivileged women

The Corona situation has led to a crisis of doctors, nurses and staff in many hospitals. Again, many do not go to public-private hospitals or doctors' chambers for fear of corona. As a result of such a situation, the helpless, poor people are facing the most problems. So thinking about these disadvantaged people and bringing healthcare to the doorsteps of the people, Savlon and Agroho, non-governmental organizations, have started Savlon Mobile Hospital on 26th June.

Realizing the Corona situation, Savlon and Interest decided to launch this mobile hospital. This mobile hospital has patient seats including a specialist doctor, a nurse and a helper.

Since its inception, the initiative has treated more than 2,000 patients in Savar and Dhamrai upazilas. The hospital has been providing health care providers in both general and primary care. Soaps for coronary heart disease and hand washing have also been distributed. All activities are being conducted in compliance with all the rules of corona prevention and maintaining social distance. The people of the area have expressed satisfaction with such exceptional medical activities of Savlon and interest.

The activities of the hospital are being carried out under the supervision of Durdana Tabassum Nawrin, Strategic Management Officer of Agroho. Interested Chairperson Dalia Rahman thanked Savlon for her support in this great initiative and said that Savlon Mobile Hospital would soon be extended to other upazilas of the country to ensure healthcare to the underprivileged people of the society.

































