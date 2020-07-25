

Mousumi Rahman

However these days all are conscious about their health. But in village areas, the poor people are still not that much alert about their food habits, about their deficiency _related diseases such as blindness, anemia, scurvy, preterm birth.

Today our topic is how a woman can get proper nutrition from her daily diet during Corona pandemic. Women are the most active ones in a family that includes performing all the activities in the household, however in some cases it might differ but maximum women in our country has to do the above mentioned. So this easily leads her health towards the edge and they can be seen suffering from many dangerous and rare diseases. Women needs to balance the family, if we, women are not fit and healthy then the balance in the family might be destroyed. So it is important to take care of our health to stay fit and keep up our long work.

How many calories you should have depends on your age, your gender and how active you are. A moderately active woman should have 1800_2200 calories a day. Healthy pregnant or breastfeeding women need to get between 300 to 500 additional calories per day to meet their energy needs and support the healthy growth of their baby as well as themselves. Pregnant and breastfeeding women need more nutrients than other women. It is important to consume balanced meals that have a variety of foods. Including they are fruits and vegetables, whole grain, lean proteins and low-fat dairy products. If the women is not pregnant or breastfeeding mother she also needs the proper take care in this pandemic time.

There are seven essential factors for a balanced diet. A balanced diet supplies the nutritional your body needs to work effectively. Without balanced nutrition, your body is more prone to disease, infection, fatigue and low performance. A balanced diet will include a variety of foods like fruits, dairy, vegetables, protein foods and grains.

Balance diet for women

In this pandemic time all of us should take the situation very normally, don't be more packed or excited if it turns out to be Corona virus or Covid 19 positive. Though the situation could be more critical for pregnant women and elder one who have diabetes, blood pressure or cancer disease.

Too much saturated fat can increase the amount of cholesterol in the blood, which increase your risk of developing heart disease. Regularly consuming foods and drinks high in sugar increases your risk of obesity and tooth decay. Eating too much salt can raise your blood pressure, which Increase your risk of getting heart disease or having a stroke.

During long periods of isolation and stress we may find ourselves eating more than we need. There are several important nutrients and natural ways to boost immune system with good food. Food groups in your diet. You need to eat at least 5 portions of a variety of fruits and vegetables every day. Fruits and vegetables are a good source of vitamins, minerals and fiber and should make up just over a third of the food you eat each day and drink plenty of fluids (at least 6 to 8 glasses a day)

Finally all of us should take proper rest and follow the precautions of this pandemic.



The writer is a freelance writer and completed masters from Dhaka University department of Food & Nutrition



























