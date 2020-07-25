

Luiza: A symbol of noble women

But to create her identity in this society, she had to defy various obstacles, mostly which came due to patriarchal attitude of people. But she never compromised and did the right things to make her immensely successful.

She said it is very tough for a woman to go ahead in such a society. Close relatives even her husband showed doubt as to whether it is possible for a woman to do something in the society. But Luiza since her childhood was determined to reach her goal of establishing herself as a social worker.

She has a passion of doing something for the disabled and helpless people. She said she has a vision of 'do or die' in this regard.

Born on March 7, 1967 in Pabna district in a renowned family, Luiza was the second among five children of her freedom fighter father Md. Amir Hossain and mother Aklima Khatun.

Due to her father's services in Bogra, she studied up to college level there. She was involved in different cultural groups while staying in Bogra.

As her father was involved in politics, she was inspired by ideology of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman since her childhood.

While studying honours on Economics in Rajshahi University (RU), she contested students' union election for vice president post at Taposhi Rabeya hall under the banner of Chhatra Sangram Parishad.

She alleged that she was forced to accept defeat in the election due to then political atmosphere.

After completing her graduation and post-graduation from RU, she completed B. Ed and M. Ed degrees under the Open University.

In 1990, she married with ATM Rezaul Haque, who is now the Dean of Faculty of Social Science and Humanities at Haji Mohammad Danesh Science and Technology University in Dinajpur.

In personal life, she is the mother of two daughters.

Luiza served as the founding head teacher of three educational institutions--Kochi Kantha School, Bogra, Shishu Mela Bidyaloy, Bogra, and Dinajpur Collectorate School.

Then she was engaged in teaching profession in Mohammadpur Preparatory School and College, Dhaka, Metropolitan College, Purana Paltan, Dhaka, Bikolpo Model College, Farmgate, Dhaka, and Dinajpur Teachers' Training College, Dinajpur.

She also worked as an instructor under the Open University.

Currently, she is working as a permanent teacher at Prime Teachers' Training College, Dhanmondi.

In 1990, she founded Smith Adhesive Chemical Industries (aica, gum and glue making factory).

In 2002, she established another organization 'Initiative for Rehabilitation of Drug Addiction (IRA)' to provide rehabilitation services to drug addicts.

The institution was conferred national awards and citations such as 'Dhansiri Citation Memorial-2014, 'Anti-Drug Day Medal-2014, '2nd National Recovery Conference-2015, and 'Mother Teresa Shining Personality Award-2018.

She founded three other institutions--Abid Enterprize (auto-rickshaw van making factory), Adhara (clothes and foods making factory), and Borno Prokash Limited (a publication house) in 2010, 2012, and 2015 respectively.

She was awarded the 'Pallikabi Jasimuddin Padak-2017' by Sangsaptak, a child-adolescent organization.

She received the citation of 'Alokito Nari-2018' on the occasion of International Women's Day by Amra Kuri Children's national organization in recognition of women waking.

Luiza, chairman of Borno Prokash, is one of the members of the editorial board of Amader Julio Kuri Bangabandhu, a research-oriented fortnightly magazine on Bangabandhu.

She took a memorable initiative of editing photo album titled 'The Great Leader in Photos; Bangabandhu and Bangladesh', which was published from Borno Prokash. It includes a collection of over 700 photos of Bangabandhu.

With hard labour and dedication, she prepared 1500 copies of the album in the last five years. She has a plan to make 5000 more copies of the album in the future.

She termed it as the excellent work in her life. Now she wants to implement a programme titled 'one house, one Bangabandhu Museum' meaning that the album will be kept at each house in the country, making each house a symbolic museum.



The author is a freelance writer and work as senior reporter of The Weekly Citizen



























