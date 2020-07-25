Video
The Wind-Up Bird Chronicle

Haruki Murakami

Published : Saturday, 25 July, 2020
Reviewed by Syed Al Farabi

The wind-up bird chronicle is a book of high thoughts and peculiar events. This book is the sum total of the absurd events in the life of unemployed 30 years old Toru Okada.The story starts with the sudden disappearance of his wife. Soon Okada gets embroiled in mystical experience. As the story goes forth, Okada meets characters who are as peculiar as dream. Even strange characters from the dream explain the strange coincidence around him. Soon he earns metaphysical abilities and the story turns into a detective story.
In the story Okada meets strange characters among them there are disappearing women, hopefulgirl, rich woman who have their own muted fears and desires.
The story gets deeper Okada is compelled to hear stories of violence, torture and wartime memories. As Okada realizes these disparate characters are linked by the memory of the massacre at Nomonhan, he senses terrible fear. Soon he discovers that his main obstacle is Noburo Watawa who is death obsessed, Okada's brother-in-law, and a sinister politician for whom he has got into these strange events. Murakami wisely links history to a detective story. Soon the narrator gets out from the absurd world where the mysteries are solved and the evil is despised. Every novel lover would be thrilled to read this novel.
The reviewer is a cultural management executive


