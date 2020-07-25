

Araby

'Araby' was the name given to a grand oriental fete (fair), held in Dublin between the 14th and 19th May, 1894. It was the name of a special market or bazaar where different types of exotic things were sold; it also offered elements for entertainment. In Joyce's story, the oriental fair 'Araby' occupies the central position. The protagonist of the story, an adolescent boy, undergoes an agonizing experience in Araby as he painfully discovers the great divergence between his imaginative ideal and the real. To the romantic sensibility of the boy Araby is an ideal place for beauty and romance.

As the story opens, the nameless narrator talks about life on North Richmond Street in the city of Dublin. He gives a brief but powerful description of the house he lives in with his uncle and aunt. However, the narrator, being an adolescent, is very passionate and has developed obsession for his friend's sister, merely mentioned as Mangan's sister in the story. Mangan and his sister live in a building across the street. He watches her stealthily and waits every day morning for her appearance in the street and then follows her on his way to school.

One day, the girl speaks to him. She asks him if he will go to Araby. After his conversation with the girl the narrator is engrossed with the thoughts of buying a gift from Araby. The influence of the girl is so profound on him that he, for the next few days, cannot concentrate on anything. He secures his uncle's permission to go to the bazaar. But on the scheduled day his visit to the place is delayed by his uncle's late return at home. At one point he even despairs of being able to go to the bazaar at all.

Finally, his uncle comes late and gives him some money. He rushed out, takes a train and reached the place. But, when he arrives at the bazaar it is already quite late. By the time, it is closing. Only a few stalls are open. It is mostly dark. He examines a few goods in a few stalls but they are too expensive for him. He also hears the jingling of coins. He painfully discovers that Araby is not the place that he has long dreamt of. The lights are being shut off. He stands in darkness.

The short story 'Araby' has autobiographical elements. The author Joyce, in his boyhood, used to live in the city of Dublin. The city has been used as the setting of the story. Joyce uses simple and lucid language. But his description is vivid and powerful. He carefully chooses words in order to capture the inner feelings of the adolescent protagonist. However, in the story there is not much of physical action. As a result, the plot of the story is unconventional and somewhat intricate. But the intricacy is balanced by the lucidity of expressions.

With the start of World War One, Joyce and his wife, along with their two children were forced to arrive in Zurich. In 1940, when Joyce fled to the south of France ahead of the Nazi invasion, Paul Leon, a close friend of Joyce and his family, returned to the Joyce's apartment in Paris to salvage their belongings and put them into safekeeping for the duration of the war, and it's thanks to Leon's efforts that much of Joyce's personal possessions and manuscripts survived. Joyce died at the age of fifty-nine, on 13 January 1941 in Schwesterhaus vom Roten Kreuz in Zurich where he and his family had been given asylum. He is buried in Fluntern cemetery, Zurich.

'Araby' is a moving tale of a boy's unsuccessful quest for beauty and romance. It beautifully traces the psychologically development of an adolescent boy, whose visions are eventually shattered in the drab realities of a mechanized and commercial society. James Joyce exhibits his genius as a story teller. His artistry is here unique, for the story remains a happy reading, despite the intricacy of its psychological probe into a young mind. The story remains a wonderful record of an experience which is local but goes beyond the spatial as well as temporal limits and symbolically furnishes a universal phenomenon.



The writer is an MPhil researcher (Pedagogy)





























