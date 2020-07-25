Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 25 July, 2020, 7:52 AM
latest
Home Literature

The story of a blue mountain

Masuduzzaman

Published : Saturday, 25 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59
(Translated by Ashraful Kabir)

A white house is next to the forest. Every day you enter that house
In silence. All the mind-refreshing-trees are around the house.
The green wings of the bushes are on the trees. Through a little touch
Of wind, the trees start flying by fluttering their wings.
A little farther on, a happy Pine-bush is there. Happy enough, because
Whenever they see you, they hug and kiss each other with their long bodies,
Then there originate crackling-noises in the air.

There is only one way out of the house. The zigzag path has ascended
Towards the blue mountain. Spring, Pine and Poplar are upstairs there.
As soon as you climb the mountain, all the white and brown clouds
Stand close to your body. To touch the clouds, you get startled;
You are not touching my chin!

Further up is the hilltop, as soon as you get there; the world seems so small, like a dot. Where were you, where did you come from? Such a house
You dreamed of. From the top of the mountain to the side of the Pine, Flowing-spring, partridge, wildflower and a couple of deer are there.
Thus afternoon comes closer all around.

Just then, just before jumping from the summit into the air
I remembered that favourite face.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
I am a woman
The story of a blue mountain
A Changed Man
Eloquent Embrace
Two poems by Nitul Jannat Niti
Fill in the blank
A Tribute to the ‘Wizard of Words’
Divine Malediction


Latest News
Bangladesh could be plunged into humanitarian crisis for floods: Guardian
Garments to get another Tk 3,000cr loan to pay workers salaries for July
Malaysia arrests Rayhan who spoke of migrant workers' mistreatment
US may deport Bangabandhu's killer Rashed Chowdhury
Fire doused at multi-storeyed building in Uttara
Depp was on cocaine and whiskey 'bender', says Heard
Transportation of dead bodies: 7 injured in clash at DMCH, 5 held
India: Three-year-old raped, killed in Madhya Pradesh
India administers first dose of COVID-19 vaccine
Three die with coronavirus infection in Jhenidah
Most Read News
Why always a woman?
UP chairman among 4 killed in Diabari, Teknaf 'gunfights'
US may deport Bangabandhu's killer Rashed Chowdhury
Malaysia arrests Rayhan who spoke of migrant workers' mistreatment
Freedom of speech in time of corona
COVID-19: 2,548 cases, 35 deaths in 24 hrs
Hagia Sophia to welcome Muslims for Friday prayers after 86 yrs
Bangladesh could be plunged into humanitarian crisis for floods: Guardian
Garments to get another Tk 3,000cr loan to pay workers salaries for July
Is Britain dancing to USA’s tunes?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft