A Changed Man







Shelly, a preteen girl, lived at a house, which was next to our house. In relation, she was a neighbour of ours. She was merrily a happy and blithesome girl and had had a predilection for singing Nazrul Geeti. Her sweet voice was de-facto so appealing. She would often sing Nazrul Geeti and made us all happy.



My whole family would adore her. But unfortunately I wouldn't like her that much. She was kind of allergic to me. Shelly's family was having an existential crisis with the inevitable sad demise of her father. They used to come to our house for keeping foods and stuff in the refrigerator. And I hated this always.



In a fine morning, I opened our refrigerator to get my foods and coke. I was light-headed and didn't get my foods and coke timely. I saw the refrigerator was full of excessive fishes and other stuff. And a lousy smell was coming from the refrigerator. It turned me into rage. Out of rush, I kicked out all the fishes and stuff from the refrigerator and came back to my room.



Afterwards, my mother came to me and asked, why did I do that? And she also informed me that those fishes and foods were from Shelly's family. They kept it in the refrigerator so that those fishes and foods didn't get rotten. With that in mind, Shelly's mother got raged upon me and stopped keeping foods and stuff in our refrigerator. At the same time, my mother became angry at me for upsetting Shelly's mother with this behaviour.



My family consisted of three members. I was the only child in my family. One night, my father was not at home and suddenly my mother suffered a stroke and became senseless. I found myself at a loss and turned numb. I didn't understand what to do. Then I started screaming loudly. Nobody came forward to help me out. Sometime later, I saw Shelly's mother was coming to me. She might be heard of my screaming. Then she asked me, what happened? I told her everything that happened.



She instantaneously called a CNG and ushered the driver into a Hospital. I went along too. By the grace of almighty Allah and with the best effort of the doctor, and also Shelly's mother, my mother got her sense back and came round that night. And, I took an oath that night that I won't misbehave with anyone anymore. I apologised to Shelly's mother for my rough behaviour, which made her angry at me. And this incident of my life had completely turned me into a "changed" man breaking all the stereotypes toward people of different classes.











The writer is a student, Department of Anthropology, University of Dhaka





