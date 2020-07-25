C-19 cases climb to 11,104 in Rajshahi div, 5,494 cured













Of the total infected patients, 5,494 have, so far, been cured from the deadly disease with 147 fatalities including 91 in Bogura and 19 in Rajshahi while 1,132 others were undergoing treatment in designated hospitals in the division till this morning.

Of the total new positive cases, the highest 83 were detected in Rajshahi district followed by 50 in Bogura district, Dr Gopendra Nath Acharya, Divisional Director of Health, said.

Apart from this, 34 people have also tested positive for Covid-19 in Sirajgonj, 18 in Pabna and seven in Naogaon districts on the same day.

