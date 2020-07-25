Video
Saturday, 25 July, 2020
C-19 cases climb to 11,104 in Rajshahi div, 5,494 cured

Published : Saturday, 25 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26

RAJSHAHI, July 24: With detection of 196 new more positive cases in seven districts on Thursday, the total number of Covid-19 infected patients in Rajshahi division now climbed to 11,104, said a Covid-19 quarantine and isolation related daily report here on Friday.




Of the total infected patients, 5,494 have, so far, been cured from the deadly disease with 147 fatalities including 91 in Bogura and 19 in Rajshahi while 1,132 others were undergoing treatment in designated hospitals in the division till this morning.
Of the total new positive cases, the highest 83 were detected in Rajshahi district followed by 50 in Bogura district, Dr Gopendra Nath Acharya, Divisional Director of Health, said.
Apart from this, 34 people have also tested positive for Covid-19 in Sirajgonj, 18 in Pabna and seven in Naogaon districts on the same day.
Following detection of new COVID-19 cases, the respective houses of the infected persons in different areas in the division were placed on 14-day lockdown according to the health safety guidelines.    -BSS



