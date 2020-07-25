Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 25 July, 2020, 7:51 AM
latest
Home News

Ctg youth is on to a winner growing papaya

Published : Saturday, 25 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32

CHATTOGRAM, July 24: While many people are losing their jobs and works amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, a young man of Boalkhali upazila of Chattogram has set an example by farming papaya without wasting time during the lockdown.
Md. Azim, son of Amir Hossain of Sreepur-Kharandwip union of the upazila, is a government employee by profession but gardening is his hobby.
When the government announced the general holiday last March, the young man tried to utilize the time instead of wasting it sitting at home like others.
Three months ago, Azim started growing papaya on abandoned 10 decimal land along the Kanungopara-Sreepur Bura Mosque road in Aklia mouza of Popadia union of the upazila.
Apart from papaya, he also planted various vegetables and varieties of lemon, banana, guava and mango in the garden.
Azim said that he planted hundreds of high yielding papaw saplings in the land.
He has harvested over one maund (around 38 kg) papaw from each tree.
And with these crops produced in his garden, he is meeting the needs of the family after selling them in local markets.
"I have also distributed other vegetables among the relatives and neighbours. There is a kind of satisfaction in it," he said.
He said that with the help of the government, he would start papaya fields on a larger scale in the future.
Azim said that he is expecting that there will be 100 maunds, or 400 kg of papaws from his crop.
Having started with Tk 11,000 investment, he is now eying for Tk 1 lakh from papaw cultivation, said Azim, adding that there will also be income from other vegetables and fruits.
Shahadat, a resident of the area, said that though the educated youth Azim works in the government office, he is producing vegetables in the village. Seeing Azim's papaw cultivation, many people in the area are now showing interest in cultivating papaw on arable land.
Upazila Deputy Assistant Agriculture Officer Durgapad Dev said there are no problems in the papaw orchard except spiders and fungi attacks. If weather remains favourable, it is possible to make profit by cultivating nutritious papaw.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
C-19 cases climb to 11,104 in Rajshahi div, 5,494 cured
Ctg youth is on to a winner growing papaya
Five things to know about the Hagia Sophia
Bangabandhu’s mural unveiled at KMC
Consulate closure latest salvo in US-China tussle
Govt to take new projects for women, children: State Minister
C-19 cases jump to 5,230 in Rangpur div
35,000 families living in Khagrachhari hills amid landslide risk


Latest News
Bangladesh could be plunged into humanitarian crisis for floods: Guardian
Garments to get another Tk 3,000cr loan to pay workers salaries for July
Malaysia arrests Rayhan who spoke of migrant workers' mistreatment
US may deport Bangabandhu's killer Rashed Chowdhury
Fire doused at multi-storeyed building in Uttara
Depp was on cocaine and whiskey 'bender', says Heard
Transportation of dead bodies: 7 injured in clash at DMCH, 5 held
India: Three-year-old raped, killed in Madhya Pradesh
India administers first dose of COVID-19 vaccine
Three die with coronavirus infection in Jhenidah
Most Read News
Why always a woman?
UP chairman among 4 killed in Diabari, Teknaf 'gunfights'
US may deport Bangabandhu's killer Rashed Chowdhury
Malaysia arrests Rayhan who spoke of migrant workers' mistreatment
Freedom of speech in time of corona
COVID-19: 2,548 cases, 35 deaths in 24 hrs
Hagia Sophia to welcome Muslims for Friday prayers after 86 yrs
Bangladesh could be plunged into humanitarian crisis for floods: Guardian
Garments to get another Tk 3,000cr loan to pay workers salaries for July
Is Britain dancing to USA’s tunes?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft