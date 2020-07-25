Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 25 July, 2020, 7:51 AM
latest
Home News

Bangabandhu’s mural unveiled at KMC

Published : Saturday, 25 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Our Correspondent

Bangabandhu’s mural unveiled at KMC

Bangabandhu’s mural unveiled at KMC

KHULNA, July 24: A mural of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was unveiled at Khulna Medical College (KMC) aiming to inspiring students to know about life and works of Bangabandhu.
Khulna City Mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleque inaugurated the newly constructed "Chiranjeev Mujib Mural" on the premises of the KMC as the chief guest on Thursday. The mural was unveiled on the occasion of birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
Among others, by Principal of KMC Professor Dr. Md. Ahad, it's Vice-Principal Dr. Mehedi Newaz, Director of Khulna Medical College Hospital Dr. Munshi Md. Reza Sekander, General Secretary of Khulna City Awami League MDA Babul Rana, others front-line leaders of AL, Jubo League, Chhatra League and local people were present on the occasion.
The mayor said all the people should know about the life and works of Bangabandhu to materialize his dream of building a "Sonar Bangla" (Golden Bangladesh).
He said all people irrespective of political affiliation must follow the ideals of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman as he liberated the country for all.
He added Bangabandhu's role was pioneering in every movement from the started since language movement of 1952 to the general elections of 1970 to fulfill the hopes and aspirations of the people of this country.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
C-19 cases climb to 11,104 in Rajshahi div, 5,494 cured
Ctg youth is on to a winner growing papaya
Five things to know about the Hagia Sophia
Bangabandhu’s mural unveiled at KMC
Consulate closure latest salvo in US-China tussle
Govt to take new projects for women, children: State Minister
C-19 cases jump to 5,230 in Rangpur div
35,000 families living in Khagrachhari hills amid landslide risk


Latest News
Bangladesh could be plunged into humanitarian crisis for floods: Guardian
Garments to get another Tk 3,000cr loan to pay workers salaries for July
Malaysia arrests Rayhan who spoke of migrant workers' mistreatment
US may deport Bangabandhu's killer Rashed Chowdhury
Fire doused at multi-storeyed building in Uttara
Depp was on cocaine and whiskey 'bender', says Heard
Transportation of dead bodies: 7 injured in clash at DMCH, 5 held
India: Three-year-old raped, killed in Madhya Pradesh
India administers first dose of COVID-19 vaccine
Three die with coronavirus infection in Jhenidah
Most Read News
Why always a woman?
UP chairman among 4 killed in Diabari, Teknaf 'gunfights'
US may deport Bangabandhu's killer Rashed Chowdhury
Malaysia arrests Rayhan who spoke of migrant workers' mistreatment
Freedom of speech in time of corona
COVID-19: 2,548 cases, 35 deaths in 24 hrs
Hagia Sophia to welcome Muslims for Friday prayers after 86 yrs
Bangladesh could be plunged into humanitarian crisis for floods: Guardian
Garments to get another Tk 3,000cr loan to pay workers salaries for July
Is Britain dancing to USA’s tunes?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft