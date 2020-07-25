

Bangabandhu’s mural unveiled at KMC

Khulna City Mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleque inaugurated the newly constructed "Chiranjeev Mujib Mural" on the premises of the KMC as the chief guest on Thursday. The mural was unveiled on the occasion of birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Among others, by Principal of KMC Professor Dr. Md. Ahad, it's Vice-Principal Dr. Mehedi Newaz, Director of Khulna Medical College Hospital Dr. Munshi Md. Reza Sekander, General Secretary of Khulna City Awami League MDA Babul Rana, others front-line leaders of AL, Jubo League, Chhatra League and local people were present on the occasion.

The mayor said all the people should know about the life and works of Bangabandhu to materialize his dream of building a "Sonar Bangla" (Golden Bangladesh).

He said all people irrespective of political affiliation must follow the ideals of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman as he liberated the country for all.

He added Bangabandhu's role was pioneering in every movement from the started since language movement of 1952 to the general elections of 1970 to fulfill the hopes and aspirations of the people of this country.































