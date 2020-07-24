Video
Friday, 24 July, 2020, 3:11 PM
Home Front Page

‘Child rapist’ killed in Ctg ‘gunfight’

Published : Friday, 24 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, July 23: An alleged serial child rapist was killed in a "gunfight" with law enforcers in Chattogram city's Bayezid Bostami area early Thursday.
Police said he was
accused in 10 cases filed over rape and molestation with Bayezid Bostami and Akbar Shah police stations.
The deceased was identified as Md Belal Hossen, 40, a CNG-run auto rickshaw driver, police said.
Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC North) Ashikur Rahman of CMP said, "The gunfight took place at Shantinagar-Samabaya Residential Area when police went there to arrest the culprit."
Sensing the presence of police, Belal's cohorts opened fire, prompting police to retaliate, the ADC said.
Later, police recovered the bullet-hit body of Belal from the spot and recovered a light gun, eight cartridges and 500 Yaba pills, he added.




Locals said, children of different ages of Bayezid area were raped on a CNG-run auto-rickshaw over the last few months, but the criminal behind the incidents was not identified. After some incidents were reported, Bayezid police started investigation and found Belal behind the crimes, said police.
Police said Belal had previous record of such crimes.


