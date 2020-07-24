Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 24 July, 2020, 3:11 PM
latest COVID-19: 2,548 cases, 35 deaths in 24 hrs      
Home Front Page

Nepal govt gives nod to NEA to trade power with India, BD

Published : Friday, 24 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 91

KATHMANDU, July 23: Nepal government has given its nod to Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) to trade electricity with India and Bangladesh.
It is mandatory for the NEA to get approval of the government for inter-country electricity trade.
Barshaman Pun, minister of Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation, said the cabinet meeting on Monday had given the approval to sell electricity to India and Bangladesh when the domestic production is high and to import electricity from the neighbouring countries when the production is low. With the government's approval, NEA will now be able to buy and sell ele at comctricitypetitive price.
"Like trade in goods, electricity trade has also been approved in real time," said Pun.
He said NEA was given permission for inter-country trade so that it could keep record of electricity      trade and price. NEA has also been given approval for electricity trade so that documents can be exchanged through electronic medium, The Himalayan Times reported.
NEA has been preparing for short-term sale of electricity in India's energy exchange market for a long time. In the energy exchange market of India, similar to shares, electricity can be bought and sold in real time.




NEA has designated Indian NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam Ltd as its nodal agency to represent it in the market.
    -The Himalayan Times


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Don’t expect first C-19 vaccinations until early 2021: WHO
‘Child rapist’ killed in Ctg ‘gunfight’
Nepal govt gives nod to NEA to trade power with India, BD
US calls on India to reduce dependence on China
Prof Khurshid Alam new DG of  health services
Casino Brothers Enu, Rupon chargesheeted in four cases  
BD seeks KSA support for OIC C-19 Response, Recovery Fund
12 HC benches formed for virtual hearings during vacation


Latest News
Madaripur Zila Parishad chairman Miaz Uddin Khan dies
Noted Indian danseuse Amala Shankar dies at age 101
COVID-19: 2,548 cases, 35 deaths in 24 hrs
No possibility to going back to ‘old normal’: WHO chief
Woman found hanging in Patuakhali hotel room
Trawler with 45 sacrificial animals sinks in Jamuna
Hagia Sophia to welcome Muslims for Friday prayers
Body recovered from tee garden
India minor sexually assaulted at Covid-19 centre
'Drug trader' killed in exchange of fire between 2 gangs
Most Read News
Lest we forget the lessons of Covid 19…
Dr Khurshid Alam made new Health DG
Red Crescent Chattogram providing free medical services to non-Covid patients
Virus toll hits to 2,801 in country with 50 more deaths
Why always a woman?
Beximco Pharma exporting Remdesivir IV injection
Contractual appointment of Health DG cancelled
Saudi king undergoes gall bladder surgery
Outbound passengers to pay fees for using airports
COVID-19 may be here forever: UK scientists
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft