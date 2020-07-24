

Prof Khurshid Alam new DG of health services

Health Services (DGHS).

He will replace outgoing Director General Prof Mohammad Abul Kalam Azad, who resigned from his office on July 21 amid huge criticism for allowing Regent Hospital and JKG Healthcare to test Covid-19 patients despite not having valid licences, procurement of sub-standard PPE and N-95 face masks.

The Health Services Division under the Health and Family Welfare Ministry on Thursday issued an order appointing the Prof Khurshid, who is now a councillor of Bangladesh College of Physicians, as the new DG Health. The order would come into effect immediately, it said.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Public Administration on Thursday issued a notification cancelling the contractual appointment of Prof Abul Kalam Azad as the Director General.

The notification of the PA Ministry said, "In accordance with the application of Abul Kalam Azad, who has been on contractual appointed as the director general, has been cancelled following article 7 of the government agreement."

Earlier on July 21, Dr Abul Kalam Azad resigned from his position showing the cause of his deteriorating health condition. President Abdul Hamid accepted his resignation on July 22.

Dr Azad has been criticized over various activities since the Covid-19 outbreak in the country. He was widely lambasted after commenting that the Covid-19 situation would last another two to three years. He later apologized for that statement.

Besides, the Regent Hospital and JKG scams over coronavirus tests had put Dr Azad at the centre of a lot of criticism.

After Prof Dr Din Mohammad went on retirement, the government appointed Dr Abul Kalam Azad as director general for health services in September, 2016. Later, his tenure was extended twice on contractual basis.

Meanwhile, Director (hospitals and clinics) of the DGHS Aminul Hasan was also removed from his position for his alleged involvement with the scams. He was made officer on special duty (OSD) and attached to the DGHS. He was serving in the position as a current charge officer.

Removing Aminul from the position, DGHS Deputy Director (MBDS) and programme manager Dr Md Farid Hossain Mia has been appointed the new director on current charge.

By order of the President Abdul Hamid, a circular has been issued by Abu Raihan Mia, Deputy Secretary of the Health Service Division under the Ministry of Health.

According to the notification, the transferred or posted officer will join the transferred workplace within the next three working days. Failure to do so will result in stand release from the current workplace on the fourth working day. The order was issued in public interest.















Prof Dr Abul Bashar Mohammad Khurshid Alam, a teacher of Surgery Department of the Dhaka Medical College (DMC) has been appointed as new Director General of the Directorate General ofHealth Services (DGHS).He will replace outgoing Director General Prof Mohammad Abul Kalam Azad, who resigned from his office on July 21 amid huge criticism for allowing Regent Hospital and JKG Healthcare to test Covid-19 patients despite not having valid licences, procurement of sub-standard PPE and N-95 face masks.The Health Services Division under the Health and Family Welfare Ministry on Thursday issued an order appointing the Prof Khurshid, who is now a councillor of Bangladesh College of Physicians, as the new DG Health. The order would come into effect immediately, it said.Meanwhile, the Ministry of Public Administration on Thursday issued a notification cancelling the contractual appointment of Prof Abul Kalam Azad as the Director General.The notification of the PA Ministry said, "In accordance with the application of Abul Kalam Azad, who has been on contractual appointed as the director general, has been cancelled following article 7 of the government agreement."Earlier on July 21, Dr Abul Kalam Azad resigned from his position showing the cause of his deteriorating health condition. President Abdul Hamid accepted his resignation on July 22.Dr Azad has been criticized over various activities since the Covid-19 outbreak in the country. He was widely lambasted after commenting that the Covid-19 situation would last another two to three years. He later apologized for that statement.Besides, the Regent Hospital and JKG scams over coronavirus tests had put Dr Azad at the centre of a lot of criticism.After Prof Dr Din Mohammad went on retirement, the government appointed Dr Abul Kalam Azad as director general for health services in September, 2016. Later, his tenure was extended twice on contractual basis.Meanwhile, Director (hospitals and clinics) of the DGHS Aminul Hasan was also removed from his position for his alleged involvement with the scams. He was made officer on special duty (OSD) and attached to the DGHS. He was serving in the position as a current charge officer.Removing Aminul from the position, DGHS Deputy Director (MBDS) and programme manager Dr Md Farid Hossain Mia has been appointed the new director on current charge.By order of the President Abdul Hamid, a circular has been issued by Abu Raihan Mia, Deputy Secretary of the Health Service Division under the Ministry of Health.According to the notification, the transferred or posted officer will join the transferred workplace within the next three working days. Failure to do so will result in stand release from the current workplace on the fourth working day. The order was issued in public interest.