Friday, 24 July, 2020, 3:11 PM
Casino Brothers Enu, Rupon chargesheeted in four cases  

Published : Friday, 24 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67
Court Correspondent

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Thursday submitted four charge sheets against 'Casino Brother' --  Enamul Haque Enu and Rupon Bhuiyan in four money laundering cases.
Enamul is a former vice-president of the Gendaria unit of Awami League while Rupon is joint general secretary of the same AL unit.
Of the four cases, one is filed with Gendaria police, one with Wari police and two with Sutrapur Police Station.
CID Inspector Mehedi Maksud, also the Investigation Officer (IO) of the case, on Thursday submitted the charge sheets to the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court of Dhaka, showing 25 people as prosecution witnesses.
Enu and Rupon were arrested on January 13 at a house in South Keraniganj along with one of their accomplices Sheikh Sunny Mostafa while Joy Gopal was arrested on July 8 from a house in Dhaka.
Enamul and Rupon went      into hiding after law enforcers launched a crackdown on illegal casinos, bars, spas and graft last year.
The two brothers have 20 houses, 128 flats, 25 kathas of land in the capital, five cars, and Tk 19.11 crore in 91 bank accounts frozen by the Bangladesh Bank, according to a charge sheet.
At least four cases were filed against the siblings for their alleged ties to illegal casino business, money laundering and corruption.
A recent CID briefing informed that the two expelled AL leaders had transacted over Tk 200 crore through their 91 bank accounts in 2014-19 and they own 128 flats in Dhaka, which they bought with the money earned from the casino business.
Before that, the Rapid Action Battalion on September 24 in 2019, seized Tk 5 crore in cash, 720 tolas of gold and five firearms after raiding the houses of Enamul, one of his friends and an employee in Old Dhaka.
After the arrest of the two brothers, the RAB battalion on February 24 in 2020 in a raid seized Tk 26.55 crore and Tk 5.15 crore in fixed deposits from the house of Enamul and Rupon at Wari in the capital.


