Friday, 24 July, 2020, 3:11 PM
BD seeks KSA support for OIC C-19 Response, Recovery Fund

Published : Friday, 24 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Diplomatic Correspondent

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen sought support from Saudi Arabia to create a voluntary OIC Covid-19 Response and Recovery Fund by willing member countries.
 He sought the support while Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud called Foreign Minister Dr Momen Wednesday night, Foreign Ministry said.
The Foreign Minister also requested his Saudi counterpart to import halal beef and chicken
from Bangladesh. In addition, Dr Momen appraised Prince Faisal about Bangladesh's capacity to produce good quality PPEs and expressed Bangladesh's capacity to export them.
Foreign Minister requested Prince Faisal to employ Bangladeshi workers in the agriculture sector of Saudi Arabia. Dr Momen also requested public and private investors of Saudi Arabia to invest in the livestock sector in Bangladesh to process beef and chicken, it said.
Dr Momen sought Saudi support in repatriating 1.1 Rohingyas who were forcibly displaced from Myanmar to Bangladesh.
Saudi Foreign Minister enquired about the Covid situation in Bangladesh. Dr Momen briefed Prince Faisal about the current Covid situation in Bangladesh.


