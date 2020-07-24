Video
12 HC benches formed for virtual hearings during vacation

Published : Friday, 24 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65
Staff Correspondent

Chief Justice (CJ) Syed Mahmud Hossain on Thursday formed 12 single High Court (HC) benches for virtual hearing of urgent cases during its vacation.
The High Court and Appellate Division of the Supreme Court (SC) went on a 15-days vacation from Friday and will reopen on August 9.
HC Deputy Registrar M Mohammed Aktaruzzaman Bhuiyan issued a circular in this regard on Thursday.
According to the notice issued on SC website, vacation courts will operate from 11:00am to 1:15pm on weekdays.
The number of HC judges stood at 96 after Justice Bhabani Prasad Singha has set on a retirement on today.


