Onrush of water from upstream aggravates flood situation





The major rivers on Thursday were flowing above danger marks due to the active axis of monsoon trough through Rajasthan, Hariyana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal and Assam.

The flood situation has taken a severe turn in Madaripur, Kurigram and Sunamganj districts as major rivers adjacent to the districts started to swell again amid the incessant downpour.

The lood situation also worsened in Gaibandha, Jamalpur, Bogra and Sirajganj while it continued to improve in Rangpur, Nilphamari and Lalmonirhat over the last 24 hours, BWDB officials said.

They forecasted that flood situation might worsen further in Kurigram, Gaibandha, Jamalpur, Bogura and Sirajganj and continue to improve in Lalmonirhat, Rangpur and Nilphamari districts in next 24 hours.

Thousands of people, however, are passing days amid scarcity of drinking water and necessary food.

Although the authorities have undertaken different schemes for providing the flood-hit people with relief items and necessary assistance, these efforts allegedly turned out to be inadequate.

At the same time, with reduction of downpour and onrushing of water from upstream, water level in Ganges basin decreased on Thursday improving the flood situation in char (riverbed) and other low-lying areas in the region.

According to Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) forecast on Thursday evening, thundershowers or rain accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at most places over Chattogram, Sylhet, Barishal and Mymensingh divisions and many places over Dhaka, Khulna, Rangpur and Rajshahi divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at places over the country due to active monsoon.

In Madaripur, the Padma River was flowing 70cm above the danger level, leaving around 65,000 people marooned in four upazilas.

At least 60 houses along the riverbank in Shibchar Upazila went into the gorge of the river. Around 25,000 people are now living in inhumane condition in Kathalbari, Nilokhi, Madbarer Char, Sannasirchar, Daopara, Char Hajera and Bazlu Sarkarer Char areas of the upazila.

In Madaripur Sadar, 10 out of the 15 unions have been inundated as the water of Arial Khan River was flowing 40cm above the danger level. A total of 72 houses have been submerged in the last three days in the upazila.

Flood situation in Kalkini and Rajoir upazilas also remained unchanged with thousands of people marooned and houses inundated.

In Kurigram, water in 16 rivers increased again causing further deterioration in flood situations.

Brahmaputra was flowing 61cm above the danger level at the Chilmari point, 53cm above at Nunkhawa point while the water flow in Dharla River was 89cm above the danger level at Bridge point in the morning.

Residents of different chars in the district are now staying in different shelters while some are living on their boats. Acute crisis of food and drinking water made the situation more miserable.

A good number of flood-hit people with their cattle are reportedly starving due to lack of relief.

In the district, about 50,000 houses have so far been ravaged by the flood while it damaged 10 thousand hectares of crop fields, 37 km roads and 31 km of dams. At least five primary schools along the river banks were eroded. Besides, 139 more schools have been damaged by the flood.

In Sunamganj, Thousands of people have been suffering in 11 upazilas of the district for over a month due to flood. Although the flood water witnessed rise and fall repeatedly, the affected people saw no respite from their sufferings.

The worst affected upazilas of Sunamganj are Sunamganj Sadar, Dakshin Sunamganj, Derai, Shalla, Chhatak, Bishwamvarpur, Tahirpur, Dharmapasha and Jamalganj.

However, the local Water Development Board said the rainfall is likely to reduce after Friday. It may reduce the flood water a bit. But it will take a longer time for flood water to recede, BWDB officials said.

Officials of the district administrations said relief activities have been intensified in flood-hit areas of eight northern districts where the current second phase of the deluge has affected around seven lakh people in the low-lying and riverine char areas.

The Jamuna was flowing 89cm above the danger mark at Fulchhari in Gaibandha, 96cm at Bahadurabad in Jamalpur, 97cm at Sariakandi in Bogura, 74cm at Kazipur and 66cm at Sirajganj at 9 am.

Following fall in its water levels during the past 24 hours, the Teesta was flowing below 10cm danger mark at Dalia point in Nilphamari and 28cm at Kawnia point in Rangpur at 9am on Thursday.

Chief Engineer for Rangpur Zone of BWDB Jyoti Prosad Ghosh said that flood control embankments and structures were safe and protection works of riverbanks at around 40 riverside vulnerable points were continuing in the zone.

"Water levels of the Teesta might continue to recede in Rangpur, Lalmonirhat and Nilphamari while Dharla, Brahmaputra and Jamuna to rise at other points in Kurigram, Gaibandha, Jamalpur, Bogura and Sirajganj in the next 24 hours," he said.

The water level of the Ganges River decreased by six cm at Pankha point in Chapainawabganj and three cm at Rajshahi point this morning and the river was flowing 191 cm and 193 cm below danger level at the two points respectively.

Arifuzzaman Bhuiyan, Executive Engineer of Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC), said the water level in Atrai River further decreased by 5 centimeters at Mohadevpur point in Naogaon district.

The Gur River was also flowing 77 cm above the danger mark at Singra in Natore with the rise of water while the Atrai River was flowing 96cm above the danger mark at Baghabari in Sirajganj district point.

Around 3.37 lakh people of 676.5 square-kilometer low-lying areas were affected and standing crops on around 14,013 hectares of land were submerged in Sadar, Kazipur, Belkuchi, Chowhali, Shahjadpur and Ullapara Upazila in Sirajganj district.















