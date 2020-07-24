Video
Friday, 24 July, 2020, 3:10 PM
50 die of C-19, 2,856 infected in 24 hours

Published : Friday, 24 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72
Staff Correspondent

Covid-19 infection rate in Bangladesh on Thursday rose to 20.03 percent as health authorities detected 2,856 more cases after testing 12,398 samples in the past 24 hours.
Against 10,79,007 tests, 2,16,110 people have been found positive for the virus since March 8, which means one in every five people tested is a Covid-19 patient.
In the meantime, another 50 patients died of Covid-19, raising the death tally in the country to 2,801 on the 20th week of infection. The mortality rate is 1.30 percent in Bangladesh.
Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Additional Director General Prof Dr Nasima Sultana came up with the disclosure at its daily health bulletin broadcasted from Mohakhali.
The recovery rate from the disease in the country has gone up to 55.16 percent as Dr Nasima mentioned that 2,006 people have cured in the last 24 hours boosting the total recoveries to 1,19,208.
Among the new 50 deaths, 47 were above 50 years. "Their age-based analysis says, three were between 31 and 40 years, seven between 41 and 50, 12 between 51 and 60, 16 between 61 and 70, eight between 71 and 80, and four between 81      and 90 years," Dr Nasima said.
According to DGHS data, since March 18, 1361 people have died in Dhaka, 701 in Chattogram, 158 in Rajshahi, 188 in Khulna, 106 in Barishal, 129 in Sylhet, 100 in Rangpur and 58 have died in Mymensingh division.
In the last 24 hours, 47 patients died at hospitals across the country and three died at home.
Currently, 18,860 people are in isolation while 59,591 are home and institutionally quarantined.


