Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 24 July, 2020, 3:10 PM
latest COVID-19: 2,548 cases, 35 deaths in 24 hrs      
Home Miscellaneous

Yemen’s children starve amid rising fears of famine

Published : Friday, 24 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 76

HAJJAH, July 23: Weighing just 9kg at ten years old, Hassan Merzam Muhammad is so emaciated by the severe malnourishment plaguing hundreds of thousands of Yemeni children like him that he can no longer walk.




Fears of famine in Yemen are resurfacing, the United Nations says. A UN report Wednesday said Yemen was returning to "alarming" levels of food insecurity.
"My son is sick and I don't know where to take him. He has fever and I've nothing to treat him, I can't even get water," said Zaina Muhammad, mother to Hassan and his six siblings. "Sometimes we go days without washing."
Coronavirus restrictions, reduced remittances, locusts, floods and significant underfunding of this year's aid response have compounded an already dire hunger situation after five years of war.
Resurgent violence in recent weeks between warring parties, despite UN peace efforts, is also killing and injuring civilians. Famine has never been officially declared in Yemen. UN warnings in late 2018 of impending famine prompted an aid ramp-up after which the World Food Programme fed up to 13 million a month.    -Reuters



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Yemen’s children starve amid rising fears of famine
Heavy rainfall in the last few days caused water logging
JKG Health Care executive officer remanded
Left Democratic Alliance forms a human chain in front of the National Press Club
Editor of Satkhira daily dies with breathing complications
Govt to open special police station to deal with cybercrimes
Mueen-Uddin facing death penalty for war crimes sues British Home Secretary Priti Patel
Beijing says US officials have ‘lost their minds’ over China


Latest News
Madaripur Zila Parishad chairman Miaz Uddin Khan dies
Noted Indian danseuse Amala Shankar dies at age 101
COVID-19: 2,548 cases, 35 deaths in 24 hrs
No possibility to going back to ‘old normal’: WHO chief
Woman found hanging in Patuakhali hotel room
Trawler with 45 sacrificial animals sinks in Jamuna
Hagia Sophia to welcome Muslims for Friday prayers
Body recovered from tee garden
India minor sexually assaulted at Covid-19 centre
'Drug trader' killed in exchange of fire between 2 gangs
Most Read News
Lest we forget the lessons of Covid 19…
Dr Khurshid Alam made new Health DG
Red Crescent Chattogram providing free medical services to non-Covid patients
Virus toll hits to 2,801 in country with 50 more deaths
Why always a woman?
Beximco Pharma exporting Remdesivir IV injection
Contractual appointment of Health DG cancelled
Saudi king undergoes gall bladder surgery
Outbound passengers to pay fees for using airports
COVID-19 may be here forever: UK scientists
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft