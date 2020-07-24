

Freedom Fighter Kazi Abdul Haq dies

Abdul Haq was a Group Commander during the Liberation War in 1971. He is the first son of late Master Kazi Abdul Malek of Guapanchak village in Anwara upazila.

His namaj-e-janaza was held on Wednesday night in the presence of thousands of people maintaining social distance. A vigilante team of police led by the Upazila Nirbahi Officer buried him in the family graveyard at the end of the State Dignity Guard of Honour.

