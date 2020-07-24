Video
Friday, 24 July, 2020
Freedom Fighter Kazi Abdul Haq dies

Published : Friday, 24 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, July 23: Freedom Fighter Kazi Abdul Haq has died on Wednesday in a private hospital of Dhaka. He was 82.
Abdul Haq was a Group Commander during the Liberation War in 1971. He is the first son of late Master Kazi Abdul Malek of Guapanchak village in Anwara upazila.
His namaj-e-janaza was held on Wednesday night in the presence of thousands of people maintaining social distance. A vigilante team of police led by the Upazila Nirbahi Officer buried him in the family graveyard at the end of the State Dignity Guard of Honour.
On his death, Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury Jabed, Upazila Chairman Touhidul Haque Chowdhury, Asiatic Society on Liberation War researcher Jamaluddin, Political leaders of Awami League, leaders of Upazila Muktijoddha Sangsad, Muktijoddha Sangsad Sontan Command, Various social, cultural and voluntary formations have expressed deep grief and sorrow.



