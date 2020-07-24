Video
Friday, 24 July, 2020, 3:10 PM
Bangladesh imports more fruits as pandemic drives demand

Published : Friday, 24 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM

The import of fruits, particularly vitamin-C enriched ones such as orange, kinnow and apple recommended by health experts to ward off the coronavirus, has increased amid the pandemic.
Although the harvest season is underway for local fruits such as mango, jackfruit and lychee, widely available in the markets, there is also growing demand for kinnow, apple, orange and grapes.
Sales of fruits in retail markets across the country have shot up too.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, citrus fruits are in great demand not only in Bangladesh but also around the world as people tend to consume more fruits in a bid to boost their immunity, importers noted.
According to the customs department, a total of 213,106 tonnes of kinnows, apples, oranges, grapes and pears worth Tk 8.65 billion were imported between January and June. The quantity of imported fruits is 19.18 percent higher than in the same period last year, while the value of imported fruits rose by 23.37 percent.
In the first six months of 2019, 78,803 tonnes of fruits worth Tk 7.01 billion were shipped in through the Chattogram port.
Besides complying with health protocols, experts have advised people to consume vitamin C-rich fruits to keep the COVID-19 pathogen at bay, pushing up the sale of such fruits in the process.
The demand for oranges, apples and kinnows has slightly dropped since June, as local fruits, such as mango and jackfruit, are in season, according to Towhidul Islam, general secretary of Bangladesh Fresh Fruit Importers Association. But the sales of oranges, apples and kinnow were high until June.
"Demand for fruits like oranges and kinnows has increased around the world due to the coronavirus pandemic. Imports increased in Bangladesh too," said Towhidul, a fruit trader in Chattogram's wholesale fruit market.




The fruits imported in the past six months through Chattogram port were, however, ordered under LCs opened at different times earlier. People are consuming fruits like kinnow, apple, grapes, orange and pears more than before, he said. Almost all of these fruits are imported as Bangladesh does not produce much of these and the prices are, therefore, higher.    -bdnews24.com



