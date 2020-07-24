Video
DU passes Tk 869.56cr budget for 2020-21FY

Published : Friday, 24 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 94
DU Correspondent

The authorities of Dhaka University (DU) on Thursday approved a Tk 869.56-crore budget for the fiscal year 2020-21.
DU Pro Vice-Chancellor  Prof Dr Muhammad Samad placed the new budget as the treasurer post is currently vacant.
The budget was presented in the annual session chaired by Vice-chancellor Prof Dr Md Akhtaruzzaman at the Sir Nabab Nawab Ali Chowdhury Senate Bhaban.
Of the amount, 30.71 percent has been allocated for salary, 24.81percent for allowance, 22.77 percent for supply and service expense, 14.38 percent for pension and retirement benefits, 3.52 percent for capital grant, and 2.72 percent for other grants.
The approved budget has a 1.09 percent allocation for researches.


