

Tajuddin Ahmad’s 95th birth anniv observed

Different organizations, including Liberation War Museum, Kapasia unit of Awami League and Bangabandhu and Jatiya Char Neta Smriti Parishad observed the day with different programs considering social distancing for the Covid-19 crisis.

Tajuddin Ahmad was born in Kapasia of Gazipur on July 23, 1925.

With three other top Awami League leaders, Tajuddin Ahmed was assassinated inside Dhaka Central Jail on November 3, 1975.

Tajuddin led the provisional government during the Liberation War in 1971.

He is regarded as one of the most influential and instrumental figures in the birth of Bangladesh. After the war, Tajuddin returned to Dhaka on December 22, 1971.

Tajuddin is survived by his daughters Sharmin Ahmad, Simeen Hussain Rimi, Mahjabin Ahmad and son Tanjim Ahmad Sohel Taj.















