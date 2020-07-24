Six die from cold, fever in Cumilla in 24 hrs

CUMILLA, July 23: Six people died from fever and cold-related problems at Comilla Medical College Hospital in the last 24 hours till Thursday morning.

A total of 106 patients, including 40 Covid-19 patients, are undergoing treatment at the hospital, said its assistant director Dr Sajeda Khatun.

According to the Civil Surgeon office, 30 more people tested positive for Covid-19 in the district in the last 24 hours, bringing the total tally to 5,030.

So far, 130 people have died of Covid-19 and cold-related problems while 3,050 people made full recovery in the district.







