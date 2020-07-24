Video
Poor drainage & waste management sinks Dhaka

Published : Friday, 24 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 128

Due to torrential rains for the last few days, parts of Dhaka city went under different levels of water, exposing the fragile drainage system of the capital city once again. Water logging is not a new phenomenon to Dhaka dwellers, especially during the rainy season-characterized by heavy rainfall. Even after a little shower, city dwellers have to face water logging. The problem lies largely in our faulty and inadequate drainage system. Among other shortfalls there is a noticeable lack of coordination among the authorities concerned, solid waste clogging up drains, and filling up of canals and other water retention bodies.

However, city's rainwater is carried through natural canals and concrete pipes to surrounding rivers. Unfortunately, most of the canals have either been occupied by land grabbers or clogged with solid wastes. Moreover, the city's drainage system is capable of dealing with only 20mm of rainfall while the streets get waterlogged if the rainfall exceeds 40mm. Needs be mentioned, over a dozen government agencies are involved in maintaining the storm drainage in the capital. Yet the entire system collapses even if it rains little.

One of the key reasons of the water-logging predicament remains unsolved - the complex water management system of the city. The canals are maintained by Dhaka WASA while falling under the jurisdiction of the deputy commissioner office and RAJUK. Again, two city corporations maintain surface drains but underground drains are maintained by WASA. Water Development Board pumps out the rainwater from retention areas to rivers and Bashundhara and Cantonment area have their own management system to deal with the issue.

As a result of this messy and complex management, government agencies are consistently failing to work together in harmony to formulate a viable solution, despite getting funds. Dhaka WASA undertook a Tk 550 crore projects for canal development on May 2018 which is scheduled to be completed by June 2021. Unfortunately, this project could not progress much due to different bureaucratic setbacks at the initial stage. The two city corporations in the capital have "spent" several thousand crores of taka in the last few years for the "development" of Dhaka's road infrastructure and drainage system. But the city dwellers are yet to get results.





We believe this complex management system must be simplified.

One single authority with proper coordination with other relevant bodies must be handed the responsibility to control the drainage system. This authority must also address water logging in the city by coordinating with the office responsible for solid waste management. Recovering designated flood plains and canals can largely free the city out of water-logging. Without an integrated master plan and proper coordinated work of various authorities concerned, this problem cannot be solved.



