Give helping hand to poor people







We are passing through a tough time as the Covid-19 hits us hard. The outbreak of this Corona virus has forced us to stay at home. As a result, the laborers who live hand-to-mouth and the people who live below the poverty line have fallen in a great distress. It is because their income source has been brought under restriction and hampered with the lockdown imposed by the government.



Though this lockdown has been imposed to save the mass people and to keep us all safe, but it has brought adversity for the poor people at the same time. So it is expected that in this crisis moment, the rich people will come forward to help the poor and helpless people to mitigate their miseries so that they can at least survive without suffering more difficulties. At the same time, government as well as NGOs should come forward with programmes to help them.



I humbly request all the rich people to pay much attention on this issue so that the poor and helpless people can survive.











S A Murad Sarkar

Department of Anthropology

