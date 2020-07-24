Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 24 July, 2020, 3:09 PM
latest COVID-19: 2,548 cases, 35 deaths in 24 hrs      
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Give helping hand to poor people

Published : Friday, 24 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73

Dear Sir

We are passing through a tough time as the Covid-19 hits us hard. The outbreak of this Corona virus has forced us to stay at home. As a result, the laborers who live hand-to-mouth and the people who live below the poverty line have fallen in a great distress. It is because their income source has been brought under restriction and hampered with the lockdown imposed by the government.

Though this lockdown has been imposed to save the mass people and to keep us all safe, but it has brought adversity for the poor people at the same time. So it is expected that in this crisis moment, the rich people will come forward to help the poor and helpless people to mitigate their miseries so that they can at least survive without suffering more difficulties. At the same time, government as well as NGOs should come forward with programmes to help them.

I humbly request all the rich people to pay much attention on this issue so that the poor and helpless people can survive.





S A Murad Sarkar
Department of Anthropology
University of Dhaka



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Give helping hand to poor people
Why always a woman?
Libyan conflict at risk of spiralling out of control
Is Britain dancing to USA’s tunes?
Freedom of speech in time of corona
America will be America again if Joe Biden wins
Mango can be source of  foreign currency
Politicians debate postponing Hong Kong election


Latest News
Noted Indian danseuse Amala Shankar dies at age 101
COVID-19: 2,548 cases, 35 deaths in 24 hrs
No possibility to going back to ‘old normal’: WHO chief
Woman found hanging in Patuakhali hotel room
Trawler with 45 sacrificial animals sinks in Jamuna
Hagia Sophia to welcome Muslims for Friday prayers
Body recovered from tee garden
India minor sexually assaulted at Covid-19 centre
'Drug trader' killed in exchange of fire between 2 gangs
China orders US to shut Chengdu consulate
Most Read News
Lest we forget the lessons of Covid 19…
Dr Khurshid Alam made new Health DG
Red Crescent Chattogram providing free medical services to non-Covid patients
Virus toll hits to 2,801 in country with 50 more deaths
Why always a woman?
Beximco Pharma exporting Remdesivir IV injection
Contractual appointment of Health DG cancelled
Saudi king undergoes gall bladder surgery
Outbound passengers to pay fees for using airports
COVID-19 may be here forever: UK scientists
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft