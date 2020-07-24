

Why always a woman?



Currently, the entire world is undergoing Covid-19 pandemic. Nearly 15,023,398 confirmed cases found all over the world, including 216,110 cases in Bangladesh. At the same time, people are trying to sustain home quarantine for the sake of their lives, yet several women are facing domestic violence in this situation.



According to Section 3 of the Domestic Violence (Prevention and Protection) Act, 2010, domestic violence means physical abuse, psychological abuse, sexual abuse or economic abuse against a woman or a child of a family by any other person of that family with whom the victim is, or has been, in family relationship. UNICEF includes various forms of abuse, including exploitation in defining domestic violence committed by intimate partners also other family members- Physical abuse such as slapping, beating, arm twisting, stabbing, strangling, burning, choking, kicking, threats with an object or weapon and murder.



Numerous incidents of domestic violence have come out during this phase. According to a study by a human right organization name Manusher Jonno Foundation, approximately 4,249 women, including 456 children, remained subjected to domestic violence in 27 out of 64 districts of Bangladesh. However, around 1,672 women and 424 children have faced violence for the first time in their lives. MJF found, around 848 women tortured physically, 2,008 mentally, and 85 sexually.



"The women, who suffered domestic violence for the first time, blame the lockdown for their condition. They say that their husbands are becoming frustrated at home due to a lack of social interaction. Moreover, Men are furious about losing their jobs due to COVID-19 lockdown. Some are venting their frustration by torturing their wives" Arpita Das, a coordinator at the MJF, reported DW.



She further replied, "The coronavirus lockdown has increased economic burden on these families. Some families determined to marry off their underage daughters to overcome the burden" though Child marriage is illegal in Bangladesh. Nevertheless, in the existing circumstances, law enforcement agencies, including local administrators, are busy dealing with coronavirus. Some families are using it as an advantage to arrange the marriages of their daughters.



The scenario is that people release their disappointments or stress on the weaker members of their family, like women and children. Bangladesh National Women Lawyers' Association has previously listed a visible rise in sexual abuse, including rape. It is predicted that unreported cases of domestic violence have further enhanced piercingly throughout this pandemic stage. Hence, the home quarantine is converting a double-edged sword for women and children in Bangladesh.



Domestic violence survivors undergo a variety of rigorous physical, including mental health outgrowths. They require urgent health responses that may include emergency services, psychological assessments, also long-term support. To fight the battle against domestic violence in Bangladesh, different Acts and sections have been commenced. There are multiple help lines for women, including the National helpline centre for violence against women and children, still most of the time, they are not able to inform.

Nari o Shishu Nirjaton Daman Ain 2000 has declared provisions of punishment for the crime of violence against domestic oppression on women and children. The Penal Code 1860 has section: 286,312-338, 359-374,493-498, and 509 to prevent violence against women and 42, and most importantly, the Domestic Violence (Prevention and Protection) Act, 2010.



Research by Action Aid Bangladesh and Jatiyo Nari Nirjaton Protirodh Forum found that more than 66 per cent of women in Bangladesh have been the victims of domestic violence, 72 per cent of women have never disclosed it to anyone. Most of them refuse to disclose because of family reputation, social criticism, or sometimes fear. They tolerate, accept in the name of culture, the virtue of family unity, respect, or righteousness.



It is always proven that women's safety is at risk in most utmost cases. Whatever the circumstances are, they need to bear all the hardships. Most women already have a burden of household chores, family maintaining pressure, health issues, and so on in this pandemic. However, as the difficulty has no end for them, accordingly, they are facing domestic violence.



Eventually, the government should assign women and children's safety, first considering the seriousness in this pandemic to guard women, including children, through expanding the appropriate support services. Nothing either no situation can ignore their safety; it is correspondingly essential to ensure women's safety to develop a batter tomorrow for the nation.

The writer is a student, Department of Law, North South University

















