

Is Britain dancing to USA’s tunes?



The recent China versus the West spat is wading into deeper waters with a clear polarization in global politics.



Of course Britain will deny acting on USA's diktat but what do others think of the 'special relationship.' Is it a partnership of equals or is one side the boss, the other just the acolyte?



Since Britain has been called the obedient disciple, perhaps a survey needs to be done in the UK of what the British people feel about their relation with the Americans.



Just a basic question will do with a yes/no answer will suffice: Do you think Britain kowtows to American wishes?



While looking at the current geo-political row with several complex dimensions, it becomes clear that the clash of the Titans is fuelled to a large extent by trade.



Let's look at the whole matter from the viewpoint of commerce, shall we?



Don't let the Chinese get the full pizza:



Corona has wreaked havoc with the economies of the world and to get the economies rolling again, the developed nations need to provide impetus to their own companies. At the same time, they need to block China from expanding her markets because if Huawei carries on unhindered, the profits plus the image of the brand will soar. Once brand allure is secured, other nations, both developed and developing ones, will give the Chinese firm a chance to do business. If that happens, other companies will fall behind, hence the pizza slices will end up with the Chinese.



There have been allegations that Huawei uses technology as a cover to carry out espionage plus covert surveillance. True or false, the question is, if a British or an American firm actually had the capacity to listen/spy on on their adversaries then would that be given up?



Anyway, the objective is to ensure that China does not get the whole pizza. Whether there's any truth in the allegations of spying by Huawei or not, the main objective is to kick out the firm from the international market. Or, to derail it for a period.



As I mentioned earlier, once a company expands, the brand value rises leading it to become a major player globally. If profit was the only thing for Huawei then it does not have to look outside China because within its own country, the company has a massive presence.

Profit seems secondary to worldwide image building which establishes the fact that China is leading the 5G revolution. For obvious reasons, any movement led by China will not have many happy faces in the West.



To bring a South Asian context to the global battle, we see that in this region, much of the top notch infrastructural work bears the Chinese stamp. If we go by countries, then Nepal, Bhutan, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Maldives have significant Chinese involvement in mega constructions plus the purchase of weapons. India wanted to assert her hegemony but Nepal, Bhutan seem to have slipped away from India's sphere of influence.

This region also provides a thriving market for all Chinese made products from TV to mobile phones to toys.



There may be some skepticism about the durability of some these Chinese imports though in the end, they sell because of the low price.



In Bangladesh, the luxury SUV market has also been penetrated by Chinese car maker, Haval, which has reportedly supplied vehicles to the defence forces.



Buyers of Chines products in Bangladesh generally accept that 80 per cent of the items they buy are actually dependable.



As for the local smart phone market, there are two layers: one represented by users who spend between Tk. 15000 and Tk. 25000 to buy recognized/trustworthy brands, and the other, where low income groups pay between Tk2500 and Tk. 5000 to buy lower priced copies.



In both segments, Chinese companies rule.



For instance, Oppo phones are the most sought after by the upwardly trendy young while this (Oppo) is perhaps the only brand which also has a demand among buyers aiming to purchase second hand phones.



The point is simple: the market belongs to Chinese products, irrespective of their quality. A dominant force in the region, Chinese products are here to stay and perhaps rule.



China's sketchy human rights records:



No, this is not an article to eulogise China and airbrush the country's appalling human rights records. During the interview of the Chinese ambassador at the Andrew Marr show, distressing images, reportedly of shackled Uighurs, were shown which the envoy summarily dismissed.



For too long, we have been hearing of the persecution of Uighur Muslims in China and unless the international media is allowed the freedom to investigate thoroughly, China will always be under suspicion.



China has shown countless times that it is wary of the media asking tough questions. Common sense states that the media will only be under restrictions when there's something nasty to conceal.



So, what is China hiding?



The so called re-education camps have come under fire though China maintains that they are mainly to inject nationalistic ideology, strenuously rejecting allegations of torture.

Their denial is similar to the strategy followed by Myanmar over the oppression and pogrom of the Rohingyas.



Total denial plus perennial prevarication.

Both countries refuse international media from carrying out in depth probes.



Add to this the draconian security law in Hong Kong which only reinforces China as a country that seems to believe in force rather than reconciliation.



What we now have is a new kind of Cold War where both sides have too many skeletons in the cupboard. Since China was once colonized by imperial forces, there will be some sympathy towards her in developing nations. However, to maintain that feeling of empathy, especially among Muslim states, China needs to come out clean on the Uighur issue. Mistreating Muslims, hushing it up and expecting Muslim countries to continue to open doors to Chinese products is a tall order.



China is failing to comprehend that their brand of authoritarian Capitalism has become outmoded, especially in an age where the world is connected and, to a degree, dominated by social media platforms.



We are living in 2020, not 1990, which the Chinese government refuses toacknowledge; in this age, individual freedom is akin to religion. Stifle it and the ramifications will come back to haunt you.



China should wake up and smell the coffee!

Towheed Feroze is a journalist and teaches at the University of Dhaka















