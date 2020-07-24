

Freedom of speech in time of corona



Though, sometimes we see there is an often facing hard challenge for individuals or the group of people to express their political speech or expression because of censorship or surveillance by the democratic or despotic government or any other forms of authority in our country. There should be a balance between public opinion and the running government through the legal mechanism.



Amartya Sen in his book Tarkopryo Bharatiya has shown us Mughal Emperor Akbar invited some specialists on atheist and skeptic in his Durbar to get the opinion of their wider view and opinion on some grounds in due respect of inclusive cultural clinch. Though sometimes they were rejected by the power of the throne still it indicates that the culture of giving a dissenting opinion has been evolving from the very middle age in our Indian Sub-continent.



It is a well-established taught, in a society Freedom of Speech or expression is a fundamental right for improving the inclusive democratic society and has a meaningful effect to operate democratic constitutional processing. The First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution a pole-star of freedom of speech, which states that 'Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press,' functions as the principal guarantor of speech rights in the United States. It means that the government whether it be federal, state, or local authority has little limitation to restrict the right to freedom of speech or expression. Scholar Jack M. Balkin explains three core value of First Amendment of U.S. Constitution- "(1) the protection of individual freedom to express ideas, form opinions, create art, and engage in research; (2) the ability of individuals and groups to share their views with others, and build on the ideas of others; and (3) the promotion and dissemination of knowledge and opinion." On the other hand, the Supreme Court interpreted the protection of freedom of speech is highly expensive because it not only protects the political, offensive or disagreeable speech but also protect the racial hatred and hate speech.



In, Texas v. Johnson, Gregory Lee Johnson was charged for burning an American flag as part of a political protest and appeal carried out to the apex court stated that "the government may not prohibit the expression of an idea simply because society finds the idea itself offensive or disagreeable". In the case of United States v O'Brien indicating some test and walked in a same line to formulate some regulation within the constitutional framework.



In another case, Gitlow v New York court convicted socialist politician and journalist Benjamin Gitlow for publishing a revolutionary booklet in 1919. Court said freedom speech does not protect the pamphlet that advocate the people to revolt against the existing society. The majority of the judges upheld the conviction under the ground of "clear and present danger", "bad tendency" test of criminal anarchy law of New York. Justice Holmes and Justice Brandeis made significant dissenting opinions over the case they saw that every idea has incitement, social criticism, and advocating of any idea has great influential ends for improving democratic society. The theory of the revolutionary methods itself debatable and controversial issues in political grounds but both justice shown the importance of advocating revolution but it needs to be protected against such kind of occurrence of revolution. On the other hand, most of the European countries like Germany and France discourage the hatred and hate speech in a way to protect personality, human dignity and criminalizing the discriminatory speech and defending speech of crimes against humanity.



However, in today's new liberal world, freedom of speech has been driven to the edge almost all over the world. Protecting the right to speech is depended on various other factors, especially on who is exercising that and whose authority is at stake with such exercise. For example, in the situation of world crisis like Covid-19 pandemic we observe a remarkable infringement of the right of freedom of speech throughout the world and no difference in our country. In our constitution Article 39 guaranteed the freedom of thought and conscience as well as freedom of the press based on reasonable restrictions. In a recent report, Human Rights Watch observed that "since mid-March 2020, the authorities have arrested at least a dozen people, including a doctor, opposition activists, and students, for their comments about coronavirus, most of them under the Digital Security Act. Use of this Act to suppress the right to free speech even sometime it makes obstacle to get right to information has been very prevalent during the Covid-19 period. This suppression is nothing but to warn people not to question state authority, state of health services etc. But freedom of speech is taken a place under several international conventions and treaties like UDHR, ICCPR, etc. Bangladesh is a signatory and ratified party of ICCPR under Art 19 expresses the freedom of speech with a great notion.



Our academician, bar, and bench can play a vital role in creating new jurisprudence and judicial test with proper guidelines to protect public speech, freedom of thought and conscience positively and constructively for the sake of improving democratic spaces. As a linguist and philosopher Noam Chomsky says "If we do not believe in freedom of expression for people we despise, we do not believe in it at all."

The writers are humanitarian worker and lawyer





















