

America will be America again if Joe Biden wins



The presumptive Democratic Party presidential nominee also said that he would work with the Congress to pass hate crimes legislation to end racial and religious profiling in America. It will be his another popular move as most Americans do not want this kind of discriminatory measures which are also unconstitutional and go directly against the American values.



The pledges Joe Biden made during a recent online conference of the Million Muslim Votes Summit, the nation's largest Muslim-American political group, were not unexpected of him. In fact, any presidential nominee of Democratic Party would make the same promise as Biden made. Muslim travel ban and racial and religious profiling are all very unpopular in America.



However, the Muslim ban and racial and religious profiling in America didn't come as a surprise. Addressing campaign rallies during his last presidential election, Donald Trump repeatedly said that if he was elected president he would issue an executive order for "a total and complete shutdown" of Muslims entering the United States. After he became president, he made good on his promise.



But it wasn't easy for Trump to implement his order for banning Muslims, a promise he made to satisfy his base. President Donald Trump issued his first executive order to suspend travelers from seven Muslim nations: Iraq, Iran, Syria, Sudan, Libya, Yemen and Somalia to enter the U.S. for 90 days. But his order created chaos at airports around the world and lawsuits were hurriedly filed against it.



After federal judges blocked implementation of his first ban, Trump issued a second ban but that was also challenged in federal courts. Then in the fall of 2017, the White House came up with the third version of the ban prohibiting nationals from Iran, Syria, Libya, Yemen, Somalia, Venezuela and North Korea. In June 2018, the U.S. Supreme Court upheld this version of the travel ban in a 5-4 decision.



In a troubling endorsement of an overreach by the executive branch, the majority judges of the highest court of America found in the �Trump v. Hawaii� that the proclamation did not exceed the president's statutory power. In the majority opinion, US Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts wrote that Trump's directive was "facially neutral toward religion and the text says nothing about religion."



But in her dissenting opinion, Justice Sonia Sotomayor noted that the Muslim ban was clearly motivated by anti-Muslim animus, rather than by the government's asserted national security justifications. Joined by Justice Ginsburg, Justice Sotomayor stated that, "the full record paints a far more harrowing picture, from which a reasonable observer would readily conclude that the proclamation was motivated by hostility and animus toward the Muslim faith.�

Even though Venezuela and North Korea were included in the third version of the travel ban upheld by the U.S. Supreme Court, their addition had nearly no impact on the number of those affected by the proclamation in those two countries. The ban against Venezuela affected only some specific government officials and their families. Similarly, immigration from North Korea to the U.S. is virtually non-existent.



Trump's proclamation, on the other hand, blocked all immigrant visas for individuals from five Muslim-majority countries. So, his executive order clearly discriminated against Muslims and individuals from these five Muslim-majority countries in a disproportionate manner. As the proclamation refers to, the only hope for a visa for affected individuals is a "case-by-case waiver process" which is not very easy.



The travel ban barred thousands of people from the five Muslim-majority countries who would otherwise enter the United States just the way they had always been doing. The ban kept many from visiting their family members across America, pursuing their studies at various American universities as well as chasing the American dream as immigrants which many people coming to America normally do.



Some people who support the travel ban argue that the restriction does not cover all the Muslims in the world and that's why it should not be labelled as discriminatory. However, the opponents of the ban say it doesn't matter whether it covers all the Muslims in the world or not. What matters, they added, is that the vast majority of those excluded are Muslims and they have been barred precisely because of their religion.



In America, the First Amendment protects religious freedom and forbids the "establishment" of religion. The Bill of Rights is supreme and it is the basic source of laws in the United States. But the Trump administration claims that the federal power over immigration issues is largely freed from the constraints of the Bill of Rights. President Trump has it the other way around. In fact, no federal power can override the Bill of Rights.



Actually, the Bill of Rights was added to the American Constitution with the purpose of limiting federal power. Many feared that the national government would abuse its new powers. The Bill of Rights constrains federal authority over immigration just as other federal authority. Taking into consideration the power of the American Constitution, legal experts suggested that the Bill of Rights would be the best defense against a travel ban.



With his Muslim ban shortly after taking over as the 45th president of the United States, Donald Trump fulfilled one of his campaign promises for a "total and complete shutdown of Muslims entering the United States." He was also quite forthright when he stated that his order was intended to target Muslims. His ultimate success in getting his ban in place certainly satisfied his base but it alienated him from a vast majority of Americans.



After every bitterly fought presidential election in America, traditionally the candidate of either party who got elected began to unite the nation. A solemn promise to this effect was made by every president-elect belonging to both GOP and Democratic Party in their victory speech right on the election night. After every election, each new American president worked to bring the country together and America got united over and over.



However, since his election Donald Trump never made any such efforts like his predecessors to unite America. He rather took one after another controversial step, for examples the Muslim ban and racial profiling, to divide the nation. He issued many executive orders keeping in view the interest of only his core political supporters. Throughout his entire term, Donald Trump barely acted as president of all Americans; he acted like he was merely a president of his base.



If Joe Biden is elected president, he will have an opportunity to make things right in America, such as ending Trump's Muslim ban and racial and religious profiling as already promised by him. Unlike Trump, Biden will work for uniting the nation, not dividing it after his election. Most Americans will come together and America will be America again.

The writer is a Toronto-based journalist who also writes for the Toronto Sun and Canada's Postmedia Network















