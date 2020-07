BANKING EVENT

NRB Commercial Bank Ltd Chairman Parvez Tamal presiding over the inaugural ceremony of express banking services at Thana Road, Pirojpur through video conference from Dhaka on Wednesday. General Secretary of Pirojpur District Awami League Alhajj Advocate M A Hakim Hawlader, Sadar Upazilla Chairman Alhaj Md. Mujibur Rahman, high officials, local elites and businessmen are also present on the occasion through video conference. photo: Bank