RAJSHAHI, July 23: ATN News has distributed face masks among city dwellers in Alupatti Junction, Utsav Junction and Shaheb Bazaar Zero Point area on Wednesday afternoon.

At that time, General Secretary of Rajshahi Sammilita Sangskritik Jote Dilip Kumar Ghosh, journalists Badrul Hasan Liton, Rajshahi Correspondent of ATN News Bulbul Habib, and Camera Person Rubel Islam were also present.