32 cultural activists get cash in Pirojpur

PIROJPUR, July 23: A total of 32 cultural activists, who became insolvent due to corona situation, got cash Tk 1.60 lakh.

The Ministry of Cultural Affairs provided the support.

In this connection, a cheque distribution programme was held at deputy commissioner's conference room in the town on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner Abu Ali Md Shazzad Hossain was chief guest in the function.

The 32 artists in different categories got Tk 5,000 each. Besides, each of six cultural organisations got Tk 2,000.

At that time, General Secretary (GS) of local Shilpakala Academy Ziaul Ahsan Gazi, and GS of Uddichi Shilpi Gosthi here Khalied Abu were also present.







