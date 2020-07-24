24 nabbed with drugs in 8 dists





FULBARI, KURIGRAM: Police, in separate drives, arrested six persons with drugs in Fulbari Upazila of the district in two days.

The arrested persons are: Abdul Quader, 31, Shahuuzzaman Shahin, 33, Hamidul Islam, 28, Muhammad Ali, 21, Asaduzzaman, 37, and Rabiul Islam, 21.

Police sources said on information, a team of police conducted a drive in Dharla Bridge area on Wednesday morning, and arrested two persons with 27.5 kilograms of hemp. Police members, in another drive, arrested two other persons with 8kg of hemp from the same area.

Earlier, police arrested two drug traders with 27 bottles of phensedyl from Abdul Quader's house in Chandrakhana area on Tuesday night.

Confirming the matter, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Fulbari Police Station (PS) Razib Kumar Roy said separate cases under Narcotics Control Act were filed with the PS.

JOYPURHAT: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) detained a young man along with 990 yaba tablets in Panchbibi Upazila of the district early Wednesday.

The arrested person is Mehedi Hasan, 22, a resident of Raibag Village in Hakimpur Upazila of Dinajpur.

On information, a team of RAB-5 conducted a drive in Ramchandrapur area and arrested him yaba tablets.

Confirming the matter, RAB-5 Camp Commander Additional Superintend of Police MM Mohaimenur Rashid said the RAB, later, handed him over to Panchbibi PS after filing a case under the Narcotics Control Act.

UKHIYA, COX'S BAZAR: Two persons including a woman were arrested with drugs in separate drives in Ukhiya Upazila of the district in two days.

Members RAB detained a former member of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) along with 8,000 yaba tablets from Ukhiya Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

Detained Nurul Amin, 34, is a resident of Balukhali Village in the upazila. It is known that he is a sacked BGB man.

RAB-15 Assistant Director (Media) ASP Abdullah Mohammad Sheikh Sadi said a team of RAB arrested Nurul Amin with yaba tablets from Balukhali Dakhil Madrasa area.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Ukhiya PS in this connection, said its OC Marzina Akhter Marzu.

On the other hand, RAB members detained a woman along with 9,700 yaba tablets in Ukhia Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.

Detained Rubaiya Najnin, 24, is the wife of Rafiqul Islam, a resident of Ruppati Village in the upazila.

RAB-15 Assistant Director (media) Abdullah Muhammad Sheikh Sadi said the elite force members conducted a drive in Ramu Cheinda area in the afternoon, and arrested Najnin with yaba tablets.

NETRAKONA: Detective Branch (DB) of Police arrested four persons along with 12 kilograms of hemp from Challisha Paschim Bazaar in Sadar Upazila of the district on Monday night.

The arrested are: Soumin Ahmed Dalim, 35, son of late Hajji Modhu Bhuiyan and Md Zakaria Babu, 24, son of Md Fazal Mia of Noagaon Village, Md Yar Hossen, 27, son of late Abul Kashem of Abdullahpur Village, and Md Arif Bhuiyan, 19, son of Md Babul Bhuiyan of Tantor Village in Brahmanbaria District.

Police sources said, on a tip-off, DB police raided the said area and arrested the four along with the hemp.

NATORE: Law enforcers, in separate drives, arrested five persons along with drugs recently.

Police arrested three persons along with one and a half kilograms of hemp from Kachikata Highway area in Gurudaspur Upazila of the district on Monday.

The arrested are Shakil Ahmed, Syed Hossain and Ashraful Islam of Kachikata Village in the upazila.

Sub-Inspector of Gurudaspur PS Akram Hossain said the arrestees were standing in the said area along with a school bag. At that time, police raided there and detained them with the hemp.

The PS OC Mazharul Islam confirmed the news and said, a case was filed and they were sent to jail.

On the other hand, members of RAB-5 arrested two persons along with 28 bottles of phensedyl from Sultanpur Village in Sadar Upazila on Friday night.

The arrested are: Imran Ali, 50, son of late Khosh Muhammad of Chawk Ahmedpur area in Natore Sadar Upazila, and Jalal Uddin, 60, son of Moinuddin Biswas at Pakuria Village in Bagha Upazila of Rajshahi. Commander of RAB camp, Natore ASP Rajikul Ahsan confirmed the news and said they arrested them from a battery-run van.

BRAHMANBARIA: Police detained three drug peddlers along with 225 yaba tablets in Nabinagar Upazila of the district on Saturday. The arrested persons are Shafiqul Islam, 40, Biplob Mia, 38, and Shamsul Huda, 34.

A team of police led by Nabinagar PS OC Prabhash Chandra Dhar conducted a drive in Ibrahim Bazar area in the morning, and arrested them with yaba tablets.

After filing a case under Narcotics Control Act with the PS, the arrested were sent to jail following a court order.

KISHOREGANJ: Members of RAB, in a drive, arrested two persons with 970 bottles of phensedyl in Bhairab Upazila of the district on Saturday night.

The arrested persons are Sukur Mia, 25, son of Satu Mia of Banashawr Village in Baniachang Upazila of Habiganj, and Ali Ahammad, 28, son of late Hasan Ali of Suprakandi Village in Zakiganj Upazila of Sylhet.

RAB-14 (CPC- 3) Company Commander ASP Rafi Uddin Mohammad Zubayer said a team of RAB conducted a drive in Natal Intersection area in the upazila at night and arrested the duo with phensedyl from a microbus.

PIROJPUR: Police, in a drive, arrested a drug paddler with 100 yaba tablets in Sadar Upazila of the district on Saturday evening.

The arrested person is Sumon Sheikh, 42, son of Nurul Islam Sheikh of Horerhawla Village in the municipality area.

Police and local sources said on information, a team of police led by Sub-Inspector Shohel Rana conducted a drive at the drug paddler's home and arrested him with yaba tablets.















